Hip-hop and R&B singer Nelly will headline the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival on March 19, the festival announced in a news release Jan. 12. “We are very excited to have multitalented star Nelly perform the second weekend of the 32nd annual Ostrich Festival. We can’t wait to announce the additional entertainment as this is our biggest lineup to date. With two full weekends of the Ostrich Festival, we promise to provide a diverse group of headliners everyone will enjoy,” said Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO