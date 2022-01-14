ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 59 southbound at Beechnut in southwest Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

All main lanes of the outbound U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway are flowing with traffic again after a crash involving a Houston Fire Department vehicle late Friday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving a heavy truck and two other vehicles at 10:22 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Beechnut Street.

It's not immediately known what led to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Traffic cameras fixed on that portion of the freeway captured other fire engines across the main lanes and motorists slowly going around the incident through the right shoulder.

The incident was cleared at 11:12 a.m. and traffic was moving again.

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

