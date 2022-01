Dragon Ball Super has confirmed that the current Granolah the Survivor arc of the series will be coming to an end before the year is over, but that also means we'll get an answer over to who the "strongest" in the universe really is. At the same time, each new chapter of the series continues to throw a wrench in this title as the increasing strength and scope of the fights seen in the arc are further going to show just how little the actual title of the "strongest" in the universe really means in the long run of the series.

