Expensive but next-level design and materials deliver all-weather comfort and warmth for general riding, commuting, training or UCI-legal racing. Spatz has been saving our feet from freezing during cold, wet test rides for several years now and the two latest additions to the range are the best yet. The Spatz Roadman 3 and Legalz Pro overshoes are total grim weather game-changers for either general riding or racing that’ll soon justify their initial investment cost. We’ve been putting them to the test this winter, so keep reading to find out why we rate them so highly among the best cycling overshoes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO