St Pancras railway station evacuated due to fire in car park as trains cancelled and delayed

London could revamp its road charging system to encourage people to ditch cars as the capital looks to reach net zero emissions by the end of the decade. Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, said he was considering scrapping the congestion charge and introducing a new scheme, where drivers pay per mile and face different rates based on a number of factors - including how polluting their car is. Other changes could be introduced until this technology is ready, such as a daily charge for all but the cleanest vehicles across Greater London and a fee for cars coming into the...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO