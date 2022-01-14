ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

St Pancras railway station evacuated due to fire in car park as trains cancelled and delayed

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA London Railway station has been evacuated due to a fire today (Friday, January 14). Trains to and from London St Pancras International are not stopping or starting at the railway station due to the blaze - which involved a car in the railway...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Line works cancel Great Western Railway sleeper trains

An "extremely popular" sleeper train is being cancelled most weekdays for eight weeks due to complications with engineering work, rail bosses say. The service between London and Cornwall would be cancelled between Mondays and Thursdays, Network Rail said. Disruption to Great Western Railway's (GWR) Night Riviera service will begin next...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Gobowen railway station crossing and car park close for signal upgrade

A railway level crossing will be closed for the next six days while engineers upgrade the signalling system. The closure will add to existing traffic problems in Gobowen, nearby Oswestry, while the railway station car park will also be closed. Motorists will be unable to access the main village from...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Severe delays on Southeastern Railway and Thameslink services after freight train derailed

Passengers experienced severe delays on Southeastern Railway and Thameslink services this morning after the derailment of a freight train at Hoo Junction.According to Network Rail, “One wheel has come off the rails and some wagons are blocking the down line”.The body responsible for Britain’s rail infrastructure tweeted early this morning: “Our teams have sourced a rescue locomotive and driver who should be on site shortly. Then they will attach to the wagons blocking passenger trains and pull them clear and back into the sidings.”Network Rail shared pictures of the derailment on social media - which show the train wheels clearly...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M6 traffic: Crash today leaves motorway closed near Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire

The M6 motorway is blocked in both directions following a crash near Stoke-on-Trent today (Thursday, January 20). Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are shut to traffic between Junction 16 (Stoke-on-Trent/Crewe) and Junction 15 (Stoke-on-Trent). The incident was first reported at around 10.55am - with one car reported to have...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#The Railway#National Railway#London Railway#A404
BBC

Cambridge South railway station biodiversity scrutinised

Planners have called for more detail about protecting nature around the proposed site for a city's new railway station. Cambridge South would be the third station serving the city if it was built near the Biomedical Campus. South Cambridgeshire District Council's deputy leader, Neil Gough, said: "We are focused on...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Live M1 updates crash causes lane closure on motorway near Milton Keynes

A lane is shut to traffic on the M1 following a crash today (Wednesday, January 19). One lane has been shut to traffic on the M1 Northbound between Junction 14 A509 (Milton Keynes) to J15 A45 (Northampton). The collision between a lorry and a car was first reported at around...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M25 traffic near M40 and miles of queues due to crash - recap

There was queuing traffic for six miles on the M25 in Buckinghamshire following a crash. The incident on Tuesday morning (January 18) caused severe delays between Junction 16, the M40, and Junction 15, the M4, of the anticlockwise carriageway. Traffic and travel service Inrix reported: "Queuing traffic for six miles...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail companies welcome return to the office after commuting slump

As figures reveal that rail and tube commuter figures are still less than half pre-pandemic levels, transport groups have welcomed the prime minister’s removal of the advice to work from home in England.Boris Johnson said the guidance was ending immediately.A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators and Network Rail, said: “We look forward to welcoming passengers back to the railway.“The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people travel, but taking the train is crucial to a green economic recovery for our towns and cities.“So that passengers can travel with confidence we will monitor timetables closely, running services to...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
fox8live.com

Car hits gas pump, starts fire at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car backed into a gas pump at a Birmingham gas station causing the pump to catch on fire, according to Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire rescue. Harrell said no one was hurt. It happened in the 3800 block of East Lake Blvd. About 20...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FL Radio Group

Garage Fire Damages Several Cars Parked Inside

Investigators say they are getting closer to determining what caused a garage fire at a residence on Outlet Road in the town of Manchester last Saturday night. It’s believed heat lamps might have started the fire in the unattached garage owned by Gordon Johnson. A number of vehicles inside of the garage and some siding on the nearby home were damaged.
MANCHESTER, NY
The Independent

London could shake up road charges in bid to reduce car emissions

London could revamp its road charging system to encourage people to ditch cars as the capital looks to reach net zero emissions by the end of the decade. Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, said he was considering scrapping the congestion charge and introducing a new scheme, where drivers pay per mile and face different rates based on a number of factors - including how polluting their car is. Other changes could be introduced until this technology is ready, such as a daily charge for all but the cleanest vehicles across Greater London and a fee for cars coming into the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

High-speed rail must go to Scotland to help reach net zero, report finds

The government should extend its plans for high-speed rail across the border to Scotland if it wants to meet its net zero climate goals, rail chiefs have said.A new report says faster journeys between London and Edinburgh and Glasgow will encourage people to shift from domestic flights and car travel – which currently dominate the route.While current plans for HS2 will cut the key north-south journey to less than four hours, planners say speed enhancements north of Crewe are needed to make rail more competitive and reach the “tipping point” of most passengers switching.Taking an hour off the journey and...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

East West Rail: Time 'running out' for Aylesbury spur line to Milton Keynes

Time is 'running out' to built a new railway line between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes Central - a new report claims. The East West Rail (EWR) line is currently being built through Buckinghamshire between Bletchley and Bicester in Oxfordshire, with a new railway station being constructed in Winslow. The plans...
TRAFFIC
fox2detroit.com

SMART bus routes delayed or cancelled due to COVID

DETROIT (FOX 2) - SMART bus routes are being impacted by the increase in COVID cases and the spread of the omicron variant. Approximately 20-25% of current service is delayed or canceled on a daily basis, said the company. Their systems are currently being updated to reflect these cuts and changes.
DETROIT, MI
neworleanssun.com

US reports massive flight delays, cancellations due to Covid, snow

Severe weather and the increase in COVID-19 cases caused more than 8,600 flights to be delayed, and nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled, as of 3 pm eastern time on January 7. Weather conditions disrupted air traffic, with snow covering part of the southern and eastern United States. Some 662 flights...
WEATHER
ycitynews.com

Friday court canceled due to fire

The Muskingum County Court announced Friday that all court sessions for the day have been canceled due to the ongoing fire at the Masonic Temple. Anyone who was scheduled for an arraignment for Friday, January 7, will need to appear for court on Wednesday, January 12, at 9 a.m. Anyone...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Crossrail ‘on track’ to begin passenger services in first half of 2022

Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems. Read More MLAs ‘face late nights and additional sittings’ to get laws passedBBC boss questions viability of subscription-based alternative to licence feeFuneral of Ashling Murphy under way in Co Offaly
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy