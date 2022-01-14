ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funding helps Peterborough group make TRACKS Indigenous programming more accessible – Peterborough Examiner

 12 days ago

Trent Aboriginal Cultural Knowledge & Science Youth Program receives funding from Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. An initiative to help...

WNDU

Motels4Now program likely to receive more funding; helping hundreds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council held a committee meeting Tuesday night to discuss an extension for the Motels4Now program. During the meeting, the county council considered more than $10 million in requests for federal COVID relief money. The county received a total of $53 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Independent

Convoy of truckers funded by online donations drive on Canadian capital to oppose border vaccine mandates

A convoy of truckers funded by online donations is driving to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, to oppose border vaccine mandates. The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which represents truckers from all over the country, criticised a number of planned protests against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border travel. In a statement issued on Saturday, a day before the convoy left British Columbia, the CTA said that they don’t support the demonstration and that they “strongly” disapprove “of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges”. The truckers driving from British Columbia are set to be joined by groups of other...
ADVOCACY
WDVM 25

Hagerstown homeownership grant program becomes more accessible

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After two years of dealing with a pandemic, many people just need a break in one way or another. So the city of Hagerstown has made buying a home more accessible for its residents. Homeownership grants are available through the “Invest Hagerstown Program,” which allows the city to buy vacant homes, […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Jamestown Sun

Help North Dakotans access Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds

It was disheartening to read that the state of North Dakota has decided to return to the federal government almost $150 million in rental support provided through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The past two years have been extremely difficult for our families, friends and neighbors. North Dakotans have felt...
JAMESTOWN, ND
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Duluth creates reward fund to help solve crimes against Indigenous women

DULUTH — A fund created to help local law enforcement solve crimes against Indigenous people — inspired in part by the ongoing investigation into a local woman's disappearance six years ago — was announced Tuesday at a City Hall news conference here. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
DULUTH, MN
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Public health officials to council: underlying social issues, variants make COVID-19 moving target

WORCESTER — By most measures, the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is on the wane, but an exchange during a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night showed that addressing deep-seated inequities that have led to less-than-stellar vaccination rates in the city may prove to be a tougher nut to crack.  City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr., Dr. Matilde Castiel, the city's commissioner of public health, and Dr. Michael P. Hirsh, the city's medical director, walked...
WORCESTER, MA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Launches New Data Dashboard on Adverse Childhood Experiences

LEONARDTOWN, MD (January 24, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has launched a new local data dashboard about adverse childhood experiences impacting community members. Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, such as experiencing or witnessing violence, abuse, or neglect. A history of multiple ACEs has […] The post SMCHD Launches New Data Dashboard on Adverse Childhood Experiences appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Public Health Rolls Out COVID-19 ‘Vaxmobile’ To Underserved Communities

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) and Trinity Metro are teaming up in an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities. The mobile unit, called the ‘Vaxmobile’, will start making weekly stops in areas with the lowest vaccination rates. The Vaxmobile is a 60-foot bus that has been converted to a fully equipped mobile vaccine clinic. (credit: Trinity Metro) The Vaxmobile will make its inaugural run on Monday, January 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The first stop will be the Fort Worth Public Library’s Meadowbrook Branch, located at 2800 Stark Street. The second stop will be at...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

