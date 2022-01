MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientist Steven Balogh studies wastewater from the Metro Plant in St. Paul, that collects from nearly two million people from 66 cities. The plant measures the amount of virus that the population sheds going to the bathroom. That viral amount is now declining. “It’s dropping very rapidly from what were the highest levels we had seen at any point throughout the pandemic by far,” said Balogh, who works in research and development for the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. Eight tiny sample tubes are collected from the millions of gallons of water that come into the plant each day and sent...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO