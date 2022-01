SAN DIEGO, California – Belching Beaver is celebrating ten years in October and thought this was the perfect time to refresh its core line-up. The brewery has always prided itself on having a whimsical, fun brand and they wanted to make sure that was reflected in their labels. The inspiration for the direction of the new labels came from their No Worries IPA brand released in 2021. The label’s main focus is a beaver, lounging on an inner tube, surrounded by sharks, throwing up the shaka brah, drinking a beer. It has a center focal art piece that illustrates a story: when things aren’t going well, kick back, have a beer and try to remember it too will pass. They wanted their new labels to showcase a unique art piece but also, either focus on the flavors of the beer or tell a story of where the inspiration for the beer came from.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO