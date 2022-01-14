A Court Of Thorns And Roses

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.
The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively.
Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer,...
