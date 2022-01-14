ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Court Of Thorns And Roses

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomantic fantasy fans, take note—Hulu has a new series in the works that's right up your street. And it's co-written by Ron D. Moore, who's perhaps best known as the creator of the Outlander TV show. A Court of Thorns and Roses is adapted by Moore from the...

www.townandcountrymag.com

ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Vet Joins L.A. Law, Disenchantment Return Date and More

L.A. Law is staffing up: Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) has joined ABC’s revival drama pilot, our sister site Deadline reports. The updated take is once again set at the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman, which has reinvented itself as “a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases,” per the official synopsis. Olagundoye will play a new character, Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson, opposite original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively. Additionally, Hari Nef (YOU, Transparent) will portray a transgender lawyer,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
FOXBusiness

What is Tina Turner's net worth?

Tina Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times. Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides singing, Turner also has...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
People

Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay has had to endure a lot following her headline-making Extra interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. As part of her duties as an Extra correspondent, Lindsay — who starred on The Bachelorette in 2017 — interviewed Harrison, 50, last February about Matt James' Bachelor season. Harrison sparked backlash for making controversial comments in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions before she was on the show. (Harrison apologized soon after.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA

