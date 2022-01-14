ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC area restaurants had record decline in visits during COVID-19 pandemic

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21R95u_0dlr3dFh00

New York City area restaurants saw record declines in visits from January 2020 to the end of 2021, according to ABC analysis of data provided by Safegraph.

The five boroughs and surrounding suburban counties lost, in the first days of 2020, an average 64% of their foot traffic to local restaurants.

Over the course of the pandemic, the city's restaurants saw an average total decline of 32.6%.

The COVID-19 pandemic flattened business throughout the city, and among the hardest hit were its restaurants.

Collectively, they were the largest sector by the amount for Federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to Eyewitness News data analysis.

ALSO READ | Could the COVID-19 pandemic end soon? Here's what experts say about endemic phase

Suburban Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Nassau, and Suffolk counties saw fewer declines in long-term foot traffic, dropping only an average of 28% from 2020 to the end of 2021.

The biggest losses were during the first lockdown of New York State. By April of 2020, restaurants were on the upswing.

Coincidentally, to-go cocktails were then allowed in the city, a move the current governor replicated since it ended last summer.

Foot traffic was on the rise at the end of the lockdown, but the winter surge in 2021 knocked traffic back down again.

Much like in 2020, April through October saw a rise in traffic.

Suffolk County bucked the trend and increased foot traffic to pre-pandemic levels during April-October, prior to the omicron variant surge.

Nassau County also saw a brief return to normal during October as well.

ALSO READ | CDC says it will update mask 'information' amid COVID surge

More than 1.4 million new COVID cases were reported in the U.S. in 24 hours as COVID-19 numbers are starting to plateau for the first time in weeks.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Covid#New York City Area#Cdc#Food Drink#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy