More Home Sellers Are Using Security Cameras to Spy on Buyers During Showings

When you want to keep an eye on your pet from afar, you don’t necessarily need to buy a pet-specific camera—especially if you want to save a few bucks. That’s the overall takeaway my colleague Patrick O’Brien and I garnered from our recent experience trying out two pet-specific cameras—the Furbo Dog Camera and the Petcube Bites 2—and two regular security cameras on our pets: my cat, Frannie, and his dog, Bentley. While there were fun features for pets on the Furbo and Petcube, like the ability to throw treats to your pet remotely and cute video diaries of their day, we found that using small, wired home security cameras worked just as well for basic monitoring functions. Of course, wireless models are also an option: Though the battery inside makes them convenient to place or mount, it also makes them generally more expensive, and some offer the ability to scan around a room, which could be useful if you have a larger space than a small New York apartment. With a wired camera, you don’t need to worry about the battery running out, of course.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO