When Was The Last Time There Was A “Quake” In North Dakota?

Sometimes it can be pretty controversial when it comes down to "Pulling the plug" There are many times in life that come down to making a heartbreaking decision. A family member has been sick for quite a while, in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator, and as each painful day goes by it becomes silently apparent that the machine is the only thing keeping your loved one alive. When is it time to "pull the plug"? When are you all ready to finally accept that there is nothing anyone or any machine can do anymore? Time to let go. Now, what if the hospital tells you that THEY are going to turn off the ventilator, but YOU still have faith and hope not to give up?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO