ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

When Was The Last Time There Was A “Quake” In North Dakota?

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Come on. We've never had an earthquake in North Dakota before? That is what a lot of people believe. More on that in a moment. We all know places like California and Alaska are prone to earthquakes. According to an article on Judy the San Andreas fault that runs...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

An Over Ten Percent Hike In North Dakota Natural Gas Rates?

It seems every time you turn around Xcel Energy is proposing some kind of rate hike. Actually, the facts tell a little different story. Yes, Xcel Energy did get approval for a 3.4% increase in their electric rate back in August 2021, but that was way lower than the 10.8% hike the utility was seeking. Yes, In October, the North Dakota Public Service Commission did grant Xcel Energy an interim increase in its natural gas delivery rate. But to Xcel's credit, the delivery sector has not seen a rate increase since 2006.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hot 97-5

Are North Dakotans Paying $250 To Drive Across A Minnesota Lake?

Are North Dakotans Paying $250 To Drive Across A Minnesota Lake?. I believe y'all just may be...but don't tell the missus. Minnesota's epic Lake of the Woods is an ice fishing paradise. It's actually an all-year-round fishing paradise, but a little more tempting when you're thwarting the Canadian border control and their COVID clearances. That'll cost ya $250.00. This from the Associated Press...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 97-5

Want Some FREE Land? – Middle River, Minnesota Has It

How many times have you heard that old expression "Nothing in life is free" I'm guessing a ton. I'm not even sure when and why that old saying came about, but I have found for the most part it's true. Although if you look around there are some things that ARE free, like stepping out your front door and going for a walk. Might not be glamorous to you, but it won't cost you a cent. Pretty much everything in life will come at a price unless you plan on moving close to the Canadian border.
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Hot 97-5

Minnesota Wife STOPS Hospital From “Pulling The Plug”

Sometimes it can be pretty controversial when it comes down to "Pulling the plug" There are many times in life that come down to making a heartbreaking decision. A family member has been sick for quite a while, in the hospital hooked up to a ventilator, and as each painful day goes by it becomes silently apparent that the machine is the only thing keeping your loved one alive. When is it time to "pull the plug"? When are you all ready to finally accept that there is nothing anyone or any machine can do anymore? Time to let go. Now, what if the hospital tells you that THEY are going to turn off the ventilator, but YOU still have faith and hope not to give up?
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

An Easy Kill Right In Front Of You -Would You Though?

Had this scenario been presented to you, what would you have done?. Is there such a thing as the "Hunter's code"? Yes of course. I looked on Google and there are quite a few different sites listed. Most of the ones I read have the same "rules" listed. Respect the environment and wildlife. The basics of being safe are mentioned as well. What if any of them bring up an issue of a true test of integrity?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Extreme Weather
Hot 97-5

Blizzard Conditions To Develop Over Much Of North Dakota Today

You wouldn't know it as you step outside this morning in Bismarck, (temps are a balmy 40 degrees) but something is brewing weatherwise in North Dakota. According to the National Weather Service, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued over the eastern 1/3 of the state that could turn into ground blizzard conditions. The rest of North Dakota is under a Wind Advisory with wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

ND Woman’s DREAM Came True – Marching With MLK

Today is January 17, 2022. Many people have the day off. A long three-day weekend. Sleeping in on a Monday. Here is hoping that everyone remembers why they are not at work. A genius of a man who had the courage to take a stand and speak out about civil rights back in the 60s. The color of his skin was black and his desire for what is right led him through the bigotry and hate of those that chose to discriminate against "race, color, religion, or national origin" Only the bullet from a coward ended his life, but not his dream. We all shall never forget Martin Luther King Jr.
RELIGION
Hot 97-5

Major Concert Announcement Coming To Bismarck

US 103-3, Your Country Concert Leader has a MAJOR concert announcement coming to Bismarck. It's about time, right? Details are coming up this Friday morning at 8 am. Be sure to tune in to find out who and maybe even score a pair of tickets to the concert to boot.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND, A 3rd DUI Is STILL A Misdemeanor – Unacceptable

So I'm not a North Dakota Native, but I still live here and face the evils of a drunk driver "Spinning the behind the wheel of luck" Yes, I am aware that wherever you live and commute in the United States if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time a drunk driver can take your life in a matter of seconds. But in North Dakota, it seems like you have way too many chances to make "judgment errors' and risk killing an innocent human being, or beings. I understand that we all make mistakes, and most of us hope to learn from them, but I also know that when you have had enough drinks to sway your thinking into "Ahhh a DUI is ONLY a misdemeanor, I'll take my chances with a fine etc..." - And off they go, "Spinning the wheel of luck"
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Hot 97-5

The Absolute Best Sandwich In North Dakota Is What???

Peanut Butter and Jelly, Ham and Cheese, a Ruben, the Monty Cristo, Tuna Melt, the BLT (bacon, lettuce, tomato), or my favorite the French dip. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner a sandwich always hits the spot. Sandwich shops are all the rage across the country. National chains like Subway,...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

What The Heck Was That In The Bismarck Sky Last Night?

I'm certainly not the only one that saw this last night......am I?. So there I was last night enjoying the 30 plus degrees temperature, sitting out on my 2nd-floor patio around 8:00 pm smoking a cigar when I glanced up at the sky. I couldn't really make out what it was, but I have never seen something that odd. Now I'm sure by looking at the picture you can come up with some very logical explanations, please give them to me.
ASTRONOMY
Hot 97-5

Busch Light is Sending Someone to Minnesota for an Epic Ice Fishing Trip

Busch Light is sending one person and their friend to Minnesota for a week of ice fishing. It is great fishin' in Minnesota, and Busch Light is sending someone and a friend for a week-long ice fishing adventure. Busch Light just announced its Busch Light Ice Shanty sweepstakes. And it is super easy to enter to win the sweepstakes - you just have to snap and post a picture of you and Busch Light.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Sensory Playground for Kids Opens in Bismarck

A sensory playground for kids of all abilities just opened in Bismarck. There is a new sensory playground that just opened for Bismarck-Mandan kids. DC's Sensory Center is a place where kids of all abilities can play comfortably. What kinds of fun things can you expect to find for your kids at DC's Sensory Center?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

8 Cheap Flights (Under $250 RT) Out Of Bismarck & Into Warmth

I was pretty happy when we finally got some snow just in time for Christmas. After all, who doesn't like a "White Christmas?" However, after a couple of long cold snaps and it looks like more of them in the near future, let's just say I'm over winter. I found myself thinking of warmer weather and maybe getting out of Bismarck Mandan for a few days and breaking up the winter just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Alberta Clipper Likely To Impact Much Of North Dakota Thurs/Fri

An Alberta clipper system is likely to impact much of North Dakota Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. A special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck says a low-pressure system coming down from Canada will likely bring impactful weather to southcentral North Dakota and much of the rest of the state.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Winter Storm Set To Wallop Most Of North Dakota

Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories are all posted for all of North Dakota with the exception of extreme southwest North Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Bismarck, most of these warnings, watches, and advisories go into effect at 6 pm Thursday evening and will continue through Friday evening at 6 pm.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Can You Guess Which North Dakota Airport Is The Busiest?

One of my favorite hobbies is watching the skies over North Dakota and looking for airplanes. Specifically, commercial airlines. You would be amazed at some of the big jets that fly over North Dakota airspace. How do I know this?. I have an app on my phone called Flightradar24. It's...
LIFESTYLE
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy