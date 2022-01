The pandemic has influenced so many aspects of our daily lives, including our cooking, baking and dining out. Recipes that have gone viral (in the good way!) have increasingly influenced the way we eat, and have even contributed to certain product shortages. Veganism has been spreading, well, like a pandemic for many years, but is increasingly part of the cultural conversation around food. One thing is for certain this year: External factors like social media, supply chain issues and the environment are certain to influence our relationship to food.

