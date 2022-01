PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 — TMGcore, Inc., the leader in the number of U.S. patents issued in the field of 2PLIC solutions for computing, reveals its active use of a near Zero GWP fluid in its commercial high-performance computing solutions. TMGcore’s world-class research lab is the first in the world to complete its initial testing to confirm the viability and efficacy of the Novec 649 fluid for use in commercial immersion cooling for a variety of HPC use cases. “We are proud of the results from our research lab and believe the world will benefit from access to ESG-friendly and sustainable data center solutions,” comments Mr. John-David Enright, Sr., CEO of TMGcore.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO