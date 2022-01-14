ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

FKA Twigs Finds Her Voice Once Again On Debut Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’

By Chris Malone Méndez
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few artists are able to escape definition as easily as FKA twigs. The British singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and actress has been releasing music for the better part of a decade, with each project sounding nothing like the one before it. Following the release of her acclaimed sophomore album...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs’ ‘Caprisongs’ Is an Unbridled Thrill

Magdalene, the 2019 album by British-pop polymath FKA Twigs, was as exquisite as it was excruciating, nearly every song writhing with the anguish she experienced after a shattering period of heartache, loneliness, and health challenges. Shortly before making the album, she had several fibroids removed from her uterus — small tumors she described as “a fruit bowl of pain” lodged in her abdomen — and went through two intensely public breakups: In 2020, she filed a lawsuit detailing the emotional, physical, and mental abuse she’d suffered when she was with a famous Hollywood actor. Her traumas were splayed out for...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: FKA Twigs CAPRISONGS

“Hey, I made you a mixtape,” FKA Twigs coos conversationally at the start of CAPRISONGS. “Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.”. FKA Twigs is not one to half-ass anything. Up until now, the dancer-turned-pop star born Tahliah Barnett has been meticulous. Her first two albums, LP1 and MAGDALENE, have aged absurdly well, which can be attributed to how exacting Twigs’ creative process seems to be. Even her shorter releases, especially the M3LL155X EP, are hyper-focused and precise. There are no rough edges on FKA Twigs songs; they are pure force. She has often been perceived as an avatar for controlled power — the masterful MAGDALENE was about deconstructing that image, presenting her as someone capable of falling apart, though of course she fell apart in the most graceful and operatic way possible. Even when she’s in pieces, she does not let loose. But CAPRISONGS plays like a lesson in letting loose — or learning to “don’t think just go studio and create,” as she put it in the statement that announced her latest project. And when I feel me, it feels good, and CAPRISONGS is largely about feeling good and feeling more like yourself, whatever shape that might take.
MUSIC
Billboard

FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith & More

After teasing new music on TikTok, FKA Twigs officially announced her upcoming mixtape Caprisongs on social media, set to release Jan. 14. “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” she wrote on her Jan. 6 post, noting inspirations from London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York and Jamaica. The British singer was generous, also revealing the track list and features, including “Tears In the Club” featuring The Weeknd, and others featuring Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Pa Salieu, Rema, Shygirl, Dystopia and Unknown T.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Jorja Smith
Washington Post

FKA twigs is making a new kind of feel-good music

One of the more rare and delightful magic tricks in music goes ta-da anytime a virtuoso convinces us that they’re just messing around. It’s a sort of playtime precision that you don’t really notice until the music thoroughly settles inside your head, leaving you to wonder why your face hurts (from smiling) or your body feels sore (from dancing). Think of Eddie Van Halen and Chet Atkins horsing around on the fretboard, or Young Thug rapping in helium hi-def, or Janet Jackson punctuating an immaculate melody with laughter.
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Shares New Song “Jealousy”

FKA twigs has released a new song titled “Jealousy” ahead of the release of her forthcoming mixtape. Featuring Rema, the smooth track features a downtempo beat and marks the first time FKA twigs collaborated with the Nigerian artist. “I just wanna go outside and feel the sun is shinin’ on my better side/I’ve not always had my way, but I forgive my sins/Yeah, baby, that’s okay/Jealousy you put on me/You’re in your feelings way too deep,” echoes the song’s chorus.
MUSIC
The Independent

FKA twigs review, CAPRISONGS: Between beautiful melodies, her scars are deeply felt

“I’m still a mysterious being,” teases FKA twigs in the opening bars of her new mixtape, CAPRISONGS. “Wanna get some of my mystique?”The problem is, 33-year-old Tahliah Barnett has been trading on the sexy-strange mystique of her alien styling and glitchy-wonk sound for a decade. It’s still appealing, but I wonder – listening to CAPRISONGS’ conventional narratives of romantic confusion and getting stoned on the motorway – if I’m the only fan who feels frustrated that her music isn’t pushing harder at the weird boundaries with which she flirts.Once you get over the (unrealistic?) expectations of unearthliness, though, CAPRISONGS delivers...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Sex#British#Brits
arcamax.com

FKA twigs says fame at a young age makes it 'hard to be free'

FKA twigs says being famous at a young age can make it "hard to be free". The 33-year-old star - whose debut release 'EP1' dropped in 2012 - has reflected on the impact of life in the public eye, and admitted she wants to show her "playfulness" through her art, including her new mixtape 'CAPRISONGS'.
CELEBRITIES
NME

FKA Twigs previews more new material on TikTok

FKA Twigs has previewed more new music on her TikTok account – you can hear the latest snippets below. The artist is thought to be readying the release of a new mixtape which she has previously described as a “deep, emotional and honest” project. After sharing a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

FKA Twigs and Dua Lipa's Collaboration Is Coming

Following the release of FKA Twigs's brand-new mixtape, Caprisongs, fans have had a lot of questions as to why there haven't been any updates about the music collaboration between Twigs and Dua Lipa. "Why Don't You Love Me" was first teased at Lipa's Studio 2054 mini tour back in 2020, and since then, we've heard little to no news about when it might be released. As it turns out, the lack of release may actually be due to the fact that the song isn't even finished yet.
MUSIC
wpr.org

FKA twigs (feat. Shygirl), 'papi bones'

More than two years after the release of her second studio album, the transcendent MAGDALENE, British singer-songwriter FKA twigs has dropped CAPRISONGS, her first mixtape and major label debut under Atlantic Records. Gone is the mournful crooner with haunting, operatic vocals; in her place stands a club rat on a mission of hedonism. A highlight of the mixtape's various hyperpop-adjacent bangers is "papi bones," featuring hip-hop grime master Shygirl.
MUSIC
