Traffic

Gas prices seeing 'calm before the storm,' GasBuddy analyst warns

By Kristen Altus
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy experts issued a stark warning to Americans on Friday: Get ready for higher gas prices this spring. "This is the calm before the storm, and we're already going up," GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said on "Varney & Co." "Most of the pain is going to come...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 258

ReelPatriot
5d ago

Same can be said about rents , food prices and the housing market …Biden administration managed to destroy everything in only one year ..We can’t afford another 3

Reply(23)
97
Willie Watts
5d ago

Lmfao this PRESIDENT should be hung to death for Treason. He done committed several times. Got everyone in America on Death Beds Open Border spreading Deadly Viruses all across America 🇺🇸..

Reply(26)
79
Bruce Kellerman
5d ago

admit it its Biden administration that caused this . I wish someone would poll asking how many people want there vote back that would kill his rating more then it is now

Reply(8)
36
Fairfield Sun Times

Weekly Gas Price Update

Montana gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago. According...
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake sees gas price drop after major hike in 2021

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota gas prices have risen 3.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.09/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 493 stations in North Dakota. Gas prices in North Dakota are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 81.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. While the state saw a slight rise in prices after a major drop since 2021's rise, Devils Lake saw a ten...
atlanticcitynews.net

US helpless as oil prices climb higher

There is little left to do for the White House and other US decision-makers than sit and wait to see how the oil price game will play out. Despite the Biden administration's best attempts, oil prices are set to continue to climb this year, as many OPEC members are struggling with higher production quotas because of technical issues.
Reuters

Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The outlook could mean an easing of...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
fox13news.com

Gas prices rising: When you could see the next big increase

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're feeling the pain at the pump now, it will really sting in the coming months, experts say. According to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan, drivers should expect to pay more as spring break nears. From March to May you can expect "much more pronounced increase in prices," according to De Haan.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Crude Oil Is Over $80 Per Barrel

On Jan. 5, General Motors (NYSE:GM) was showing off its shiny new Chevy Silverado electric vehicle (EV) at CES in Las Vegas. Ironically, the price of crude oil has been hitting multiyear highs in the days that have followed. It's an interesting contrast. Profits for both EV companies and oil companies are surging.
Boston Herald

$4-a-gallon gas? Some analysts see prices rising sharply this spring

Just as concerns about the omicron variant helped reverse rising gas prices in December, now the growing sense that infection rates have peaked is pushing prices back up. But this time, some analysts are projecting that oil prices will hit $100 a barrel and push the price at the pump to $4 a gallon.
FOXBusiness

Gas prices rising: Drivers could feel 'real pain' at the pump by springtime, expert warns

Drivers could begin to experience "real pain" at the gas pump in the coming months, one industry expert is warning. It likely won't be until March, as temperatures rise and spring break nears, that "we'll start to see gasoline demand surge, along with refiners doing maintenance ahead of the summer driving season, creating a squeeze," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy told FOX Business.
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
OilPrice.com

Gas Prices Dip As Europe Sees An Influx Of LNG Deliveries

Gas prices have slumped despite seemingly favorable geopolitical trends such as increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, delays in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and eastward flows on the key Yamal-Europe pipeline for the 30th consecutive day with no further exports to Europe planned from Gazprom in February. Nevertheless, UK...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Gas Prices are Stratospheric

Not natural gas for heating our homes. Mine went up 100 percent. Outrageous price! Of course, I don't pay it since I drive an electric car!. Thanks anyway, I'll wait for the price to drop a bit!. Blue Onion. 2. 1. Jan 19, 2022 01:27 PM. Yes - THANK YOU...
glasgowcourier.com

High gas prices

This is one of the Campaign promises kept in the 2020 elections. One party promised to kill Keystone Pipeline, stop drilling, and to import more oil. They kept that promise, and we are paying for that. In Michigan, they are trying to Stop Propane supplies to 1/3 of the state...
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Gas Prices Expected to Rise Again Soon, Next Few Months Could Be Rough

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are expected to go back up again across Indiana soon. “I do think it’s possible that at some point here today, tomorrow, or this week, we will start to see prices to start going back up. They could possibly reach $3.29 or maybe as high as $3.35 or $3.39. If your tank is near empty right now, it may not be a bad idea to fill up, especially if you can find a station that’s selling it for under $3 per gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
