Do we even need to prove that Seventeen's Woozi is definitely one of the hottest K-Pop lyricists and composers? It's about time to appreciate his skills more!. The main vocalist of the global boy group Seventeen is way above his official position in the group apart from being the leader of the vocal team. Woozi is known for his amazing and flabbergasting writing and producing skills. He literally participated in *almost* all of his own group's tracks released in the past years since his debut in 2015, this twenty-five-year-old artist has a whopping 120+ credits on Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) under his name, and it's just been almost seven years since debut yet he still has a lot in store in the future.

