I feel like this movie is a total summer blockbuster type so I’m not sure why Pirates 2 (Goblin Flag)premiering at the end of January 2022 during what is traditionally dead time in movie releases. Even more perplexing is that it looks SO GOOD, the posters and first preview got me so interested when before I was just nonchalantly aware of this movie. Maybe it’s going against hype and not an indicator of quality because I will be super sad if the movie sucks, high expectations dashed is one of my pet peeves. The cast and crew with Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Kwang Soo, Sehun, and Chae Soo Bin attended a press conference last week and this week a long official movie trailer was released that continues to whet my interest, it looks full blown Fun with a capital F and there is so much swashbuckling charm and high comedic energy across the board. The movie will be released in South Korea on January 26, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO