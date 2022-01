Stetson Bennett decided to come back for one more year at Georgia after leading the Bulldogs to a national title this past season. There were questions if he would test the NFL Draft waters, but Bennett came back looking to win another title under Kirby Smart. If he does so, that would put Bennett alone in the history books. No quarterback since the inception of the College Football Playoff has won two national titles as a starting quarterback. If Georgia manages to repeat, Bennett would be the first.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO