You can watch a replay of the event here. MR. ADAM POSEN: It is my honor and pleasure to be hosting a conversation with David Malpass, the 13th President of the World Bank Group. And I will introduce him in slightly more fulsome form in a moment. Just to say that the occasion for this is the release of the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects Report, which is one of their flagship documents published regularly and, at this moment, as President Malpass will outline, is addressing the very big divergences we're seeing between the developing countries and the developed world in terms of their economic recovery from COVID, as well as the damage done, but also, facing a world of, as they put it, unprecedented macroeconomic imbalances, rising income inequality, and exceptional uncertainty.

