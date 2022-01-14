fromis_9 are ready for a date in 'DM' MV teaser

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO