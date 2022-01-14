ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 'Music Bank' Live feat. ENHYPEN, TVXQ's Changmin, Kep1er & more!

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

NME

Watch Ylona Garcia’s futuristic music video for ‘Entertain Me’

Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Ylona Garcia has released a new music video for her latest single, ‘Entertain Me’. In the music video uploaded onto YouTube on Tuesday (January 11), the singer step into a futuristic control room aboard a spaceship, seemingly adopting the role of a starship fighter. Watch the...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin gets on stage in 'Fever' performance MV

TVXQ's Changmin has dropped his stage music video for "Fever". "Fever" is a track on Changmin's upcoming second solo mini album 'Devil', which drops on January 13 KST. The TVXQ member first performed the track at the 'SMTOWN Live 2022' concert held this past New Year's Day. Watch Changmin's "Fever"...
MUSIC
Changmin
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin plays the 'Devil' in more charming teaser photos

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed more teaser photos for 'Devil'. As seen previously, the TVXQ member is busy preparing for his comeback with a new mini-album. In these new images, Changmin poses in a retro setting and at an altar, bringing out his many charms. The contrast between light and dark themes make viewers wonder about the concept.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: ENHYPEN Sings Of Being “Blessed-Cursed” In Retro-Style Comeback MV

On January 10 at 6 p.m. KST, the boy group released their repackaged album “DIMENSION : ANSWER” along with the music video for the title track. “Blessed-Cursed” is a hybrid hip hop track, meshing elements of hip hop and ’70s hard rock. The song is about thinking that one is blessed only to realize that they are actually cursed.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

IVE win #1 + Performances from January 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!. On this week's episode, Rocking Doll debuted with "Rocking Doll", TVXQ's Changmin came back with "Devil", Momoland made a comeback with "Yummy Yummy Love", Kim Jae Hwan returned with "Unforgettable", Jang Min Ho made a comeback with "Right Answer", Gong So Won returned with "Love is Sand", Jung Da Kyung came back with "Tell Him to Go", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Skinz", Kim Yo Han returned with "Dessert", and Woo!ah! came back with "Catch the Stars".
MUSIC
allkpop.com

All GOT7 members celebrate group's 8-year anniversary with fans via Instagram Live

GOT7 reunited with fans through a special Instagram Live broadcast!. On January 15 KST, all seven members participated in a live stream started by the group's leader Jay B, joined by fellow member Jinyoung. BamBam, Yugyeom, and Youngjae were also seen together, with Jackson calling in from China, and Mark was seen at home in California, where he confessed it was "5:40 in the morning."
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

IVE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from aespa, Kep1er, P1Harmony, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!. On today's episode, Rocking Doll made their debut with "Rocking Doll," Kep1er debuted with "WA DA DA," TRENDZ debuted with "TNT (Truth&Trust)," and H1-KEY made their debut with "Athletic Girl." Grizzly came back with "Beige Coat," Kim Wan Sun returned with "Feeling," BLITZERS made their comeback with "Bobbin," AleXa returned with "Tattoo," UP10TION came back with "Crazy About You," aespa made their comeback with "Dreams Come True," OMEGA X returned with "Love Me Like," Woo!ah! came back with "Catch the Stars," ONEWE made their comeback with "Universe_," Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME made a unit comeback with "Super Yuppers!," BZ-BOYS returned with "Find You," and P1Harmony came back with "Do It Like This."
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

Yuju reveals live version of 'REC.' album sampler

Yuju has revealed a live version of her album sampler for 'REC.'. In the album sampler, Yuju gives a live preview of her upcoming tracks "Bad Blood", title song "Play", "Barely, Winter" featuring Mad Clown, "The Killa", and "Blue Nostalgia". Her mini album 'REC.' is set to drop on January 18 KST, and it's her first release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment.
MUSIC
Billboard

ENHYPEN Pay Homage to ’90s Boy Bands in ‘Blessed-Cursed’ Video: Watch

ENHYPEN has returned with a bang. The K-pop group officially released their new album, DIMENSION: ANSWER, on Monday (Jan. 10), and with it, a larger-than-life video for the album’s lead single, “Blessed-Cursed.”. The stylish video kicks off grainy footage of the group watching a New Year’s Eve countdown...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals vertical version of '6equence' mini album highlight medley

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped the vertical version of her album highlight medley for '6equence'. The highlight medley above gives previews of her upcoming tracks "Intro: SYNOPSIS", "G999" featuring Mirani, "Shutdown" featuring Seori, title song "LUNATIC", "For Me", "Ddu Ddu Ddu", and the English version of "LUNATIC". Moon Byul's '6equence' will be out on January 19 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Hyolyn & Lia Kim cover Lee Hyori's 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' for 'Immortal Song'

Hyolyn and Lia Kim collaborated on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song'. On part 2 of the '2022 Oh My Star' special on January 15, singers collaborated with their past idols and role models, and Hyolyn teamed up with famous choreographer Lia Kim for a cover of Lee Hyori's 2010 song "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang". Hyolyn said of Lia Kim,
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: Kep1er Takes 1st Ever Win With “WA DA DA” On “M Countdown”; Performances By Minho, Woozi, ENHYPEN, And More

On January 13, Mnet’s “M Countdown” returned with a live broadcast for the first time since it went on hiatus in November 2021. The two nominees for first place were IVE’s “ELEVEN” and Kep1er’s “WA DA DA.” Kep1er took the win with 6,500 points over IVE’s 6,046. This is the girl group’s first music show win since their debut with “WA DA DA” on January 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

TVXQ’s Changmin unveils dark music video for new single ‘Devil’

TVXQ‘s Changmin has made his comeback with ‘Devil’, the lead single from his new mini-album of the same name. The clip features scenes of the TVXQ singer performing the song in the middle of a dark, empty forest, alongside masked dancers all dressed in black. Later, Changmin explores a barren, fog-filled land, dressed in an all-white outfit.
WORLD
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin reveals special 'Devil' gift dance practice video

TVXQ's Changmin has revealed a special dance practice video for "Devil". In the dance practice video, Changmin is dressed as a devil in red, while his dancers are black angels. "Devil" is the title song of his solo second mini album of the same name, and the lyrics are about facing a dark time in life.
THEATER & DANCE

