BamBam reveal dreamy 'Slow Mo' MV teaser

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has unveiled a set of moody, black-and-white teaser photos for "Can't Control Myself". On January 12, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took to the group's official Twitter to reveal additional black-and-white teaser photos for her upcoming pre-release single, "Can't Control Myself". In the first teaser photo, Taeyeon looked longingly into the camera, as she looked helpless and hurt. In the second photo, Taeyeon looked off to the side at something unknown, bringing tension to the atmosphere. In the third photo, Taeyeon was seen closing her eyes while deep in thought.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO