BamBam reveal dreamy 'Slow Mo' MV teaser

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

BamBam have dropped their music video teaser for "Slow Mo"!. In the MV teaser, BamBam is caught up...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

NME

Watch BamBam’s whimsical music video for new single ‘Slow Mo’

GOT7‘s BamBam has released a whimsical music video for his latest single, ‘Slow Mo’. In the colourful clip, Bambam travels through a series of brightly colored, whimsical settings. These include an ’80s inspired living room, the inside of a slow-spinning washing machine in an old-school a laundromat and a fantastical, lush garden.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals moody, black and white teaser photos for 'Can't Control Myself'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has unveiled a set of moody, black-and-white teaser photos for "Can't Control Myself". On January 12, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon took to the group's official Twitter to reveal additional black-and-white teaser photos for her upcoming pre-release single, "Can't Control Myself". In the first teaser photo, Taeyeon looked longingly into the camera, as she looked helpless and hurt. In the second photo, Taeyeon looked off to the side at something unknown, bringing tension to the atmosphere. In the third photo, Taeyeon was seen closing her eyes while deep in thought.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

GOT7's BamBam releases new EP, 'Slo Mo' music video

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper BamBam is back with new music. The 24-year-old recording artist, a member of the K-pop group GOT7, released the solo EP B and a music video for the song "Slo Mo" on Tuesday. The "Slo Mo" video shows BamBam wake up at...
WORLD
allkpop.com

BamBam reveals track list for 2nd mini album 'B'

BamBam has revealed the track list for 'B'. The track list features "Intro (Satellites)", title songs "Who Are You" and "Slow Mo", "Subliminal", "Let Me Love You", and "Ride or Die". BamBam's second mini album 'B' drops on January 18 KST. Check out BamBam's 'B' track list below, and let...
MUSIC
Bambam
allkpop.com

Kangta gets on stage in 'Slow Dance' MV teaser

Kangta has dropped his music video teaser for "Slow Dance". In the MV teaser, Kangta gets on stage to perform in front of a lounge. His new single "Slow Dance" is set to release on January 12 KST. Check out Kangta's "Slow Dance" MV teaser above, and let us know...
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BamBam flows in paint in latest 'B' teaser images

BamBam has revealed his latest teaser images for 'B'. In the concept photos, the GOT7 member takes on a painter concept as paint flows down next to him. BamBam's second solo mini album 'B' drops on January 18 KST. Check out BamBam's new 'B' teasers above and below, his previous...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

GOT7’s BamBam Drops First Teasers For Upcoming Mini Album

GOT7’s BamBam is gearing up for the release of his new mini album!. Previously, BamBam had released a successful pre-single titled “Who Are You” featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi. On January 7 at midnight KST, he dropped two enigmatic teasers announcing that his new mini album would...
MUSIC
#Music Video#Kst#Got7
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin calls for rain in 'Devil' MV teaser

TVXQ's Changmin has dropped his music video teaser for "Devil"!. In the MV teaser, Changmin faces a barren land and a bright light, and it ends with him calling down for rain. "Devil" is the title song of his solo second mini album of the same name, and it's set to drop on January 13 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ONEWE reveal otherworldly 'Universe_' band performance MV

ONEWE have dropped their band performance music video for "Universe_"!. In the performance MV, ONEWE jam out with their latest track against an otherworldly backdrop. "Universe_" is the title song of their album 'Planet Nine: VOYAGER', and the lyrics are about wanting to stay by someone's side and wondering if they'll be a part of your universe.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

ASTRO's Rocky & JinJin drop 'Just Breath' MV teaser

ASTRO's Rocky and JinJin have dropped their music video teaser for "Just Breath". In the MV teaser, Rocky and JinJin move into their home and go out for a snack. "Just Breath" is the title song of the duo's upcoming debut mini album 'Restore', which drops on January 17 KST.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Whee In lives with flowers in 'Profound' MV teaser

MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped her music video teaser for "Profound"!. In the MV teaser, Whee In lives with a variety of flowers that follow her day to day. "Profound" is the title song of her upcoming second solo mini album 'WHEE', which is set to drop on January 16 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Seventeen's Woozi reveals behind the scenes of 'Ruby' MV

Seventeen's Woozi has revealed the behind the scenes of his "Ruby" music video. In the making-of MV, Woozi describes the shooting process and more, and fans get a look at unseen footage of the Seventeen member on set. "Ruby" is the title song of his solo mixtape of the same name, and it's about someone like a ruby he's intensely attracted to.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON drop 'Chronograph' MV teaser

VICTON have dropped their music video teaser for "Chronograph". In the MV teaser, VICTON are caught up in an otherworldly museum as they take on the surreal concept. "Chronograph" is the title song of their third mini album of the same name, and it's set to drop on January 18 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

VICTON reveal 'Chronograph' recording spoiler film

VICTON have revealed their recording spoiler film for 'Chronograph'. The teaser video above gives a peak at VICTON in the recording room as they work on the vocals for their upcoming release. 'Chronograph' is the group's third single album, which drops on January 18 KST. Check out VICTON's 'Chronograph' recording...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Mark reveals moody teaser images for 'My Life'

Mark has revealed his latest teaser images for 'My Life'. In the moody teasers, GOT7's Mark places his chin on books and stands under light and shadow. His upcoming solo single 'My Life' is set to drop on January 21 KST. Stay tuned for updates on Mark's 'My Life'.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

ENHYPEN drop 'Blessed-Cursed' choreography MV

ENHYPEN have dropped their choreography music video for "Blessed-Cursed". The choreography MV focuses on the dance scenes in ENHYPEN's MV. "Blessed-Cursed" is the title song of the group's upcoming repackage album 'Dimension: Answer', and it fuses hip hop with '70s hard rock for a more aggressive, powerful sound. Check out...
THEATER & DANCE
kpopstarz.com

GOT7 BamBam Unveils Teaser Photos for Second Mini-Album 'B'

GOT7 BamBam is set to return with another mini-album. He adds excitement to his comeback as he releases a new set of teaser photos for his upcoming mini-album "B." Keep reading for more details. GOT7 BamBam Unveils New Set of Teaser Photos For Upcoming Mini-Album 'B'. BamBam is gearing up...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals vertical version of '6equence' mini album highlight medley

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped the vertical version of her album highlight medley for '6equence'. The highlight medley above gives previews of her upcoming tracks "Intro: SYNOPSIS", "G999" featuring Mirani, "Shutdown" featuring Seori, title song "LUNATIC", "For Me", "Ddu Ddu Ddu", and the English version of "LUNATIC". Moon Byul's '6equence' will be out on January 19 KST.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

