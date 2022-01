It’s been two years since this COVID-19 thing started rolling. Two years ago right now it wasn’t on my radar, because it hadn’t started to blow up yet … but it was lurking in the corner. When the pandemic really started rolling, it was a lot of sick people, and people were dying, and even though folks were admitted to the hospital, where miracles of healing were supposed to take place, it just wasn’t working like we all thought it should.

