A South Korean man has been jailed in the US for illegally smuggling live Dudleya succulent plants worth $150,000 (£110,601) to Asia.A California court on Thursday sentenced Byungsu Kim, 46, to two years in jail and ordered him to pay $3,985 (£2938) in restitution for the stolen plants.Court documents show that Kim along with two others had pulled up and harvested the plants from national parks across the US in 2018 including DeMartin State Beach in Klamath, California, and from Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park.Kim and his accomplices then boxed the plants and falsely claimed that they were purchased...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO