The Next-Generation Newsroom

By Darby Marriott
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApart from those very rare opportunities to start a news operation from a blank sheet of paper, in most cases, talking about technology for news production means a "refresh," an update. Whatever comes next must build on what we have today―not sweep it all away. An existing broadcast...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Next generation solutions to today’s IT problems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The federal government needs to increase the speed of software innovation to bring key services to our citizens as well as capabilities to our warfighters. Cloud, Cloud Native...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Broadcast Pix Version 9.0 Production Software Is Released

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—Broadcast Pix has announced a major new software release for its entire range of integrated production systems. The V9.0 software is now available on all new Broadcast Pix systems, and as a free download to all users with a current support contract. “We are consistently working to improve...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Comcast Technology Solutions Launches VideoAI

DENVER—At a time when companies are looking for ways to quickly deploy new video services, Comcast Technology Solutions has announced the launch of a new service, Video Artificial Intelligence (VideoAI), that draws on successfully deployed technologies used by Comcast, NBCU and Sky. “VideoAI from Comcast Technology Solutions is a...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Dalet Releases Significant Updates to Dalet AmberFin

PARIS—Dalet has unveiled significant updates to the Dalet AmberFin transcoding platform that feature seamless integration with cloud-native Dalet Flex media logistics and Dalet Pyramid unified news operations platforms as well as new transcoding capabilities. “Dalet AmberFin sits at the heart of the rapidly evolving streaming workflow,” explained Patrick Devlin,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Newsroom#Twitter#Tiktok
Benzinga

Vantiq Introduces the Next-Generation of Retail Platforms

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. There is a trend of low-code developers building software solutions for businesses that can be scaled without the need for expensive development. Vantiq is one of those providers, but the Walnut Creek, California-based company is now taking low code a step further for retailers.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Autodesk Acquires Cloud-Based Digital Dailies System Moxion

Postproduction software developer Autodesk is expanding toward on-set production with the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a cloud-based digital dailies tool used in Hollywood for remote working. The terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed. The Moxion technology will continue to be available to customers through the Moxion team with future plans to integrate the technology into the Autodesk cloud platform and software portfolio, the company reports. “As the content demand continues to boom with pressure on creators to do more for less, this acquisition helps us facilitate broader collaboration and communication, and drive greater efficiencies...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ASC, VES Release Virtual Production Glossary

A Virtual Production Glossary launches today at VPGlossary.com, through a collaboration between the Visual Effects Society, American Society of Cinematographers and individuals from the community, with support from Epic Games and Netflix. It represents part of an effort to establish a common vocabulary among those working in this still evolving area of production. Suggestions for new terms and updates to existing terms are encouraged. Three-time Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato, a member of both ASC and VES who contributed to the glossary, relates, “The pandemic has sped up the demand to work together while not under the same roof. Simple creative...
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook
tvtechnology.com

LocalBTV Expands to 21 U.S. TV Markets

LOS ALTOS, Calif.— Didja has announced that its live local broadcast TV platform LocalBTV is now operational in 21 US TV DMAs and that 15 new markets were added in 2021, making the service available in over 30% of U.S. homes. The LocalBTV platform currently powers 704 local broadcast...
TV & VIDEOS
hotelbusiness.com

Digital adoption will set next generation of hoteliers apart

It’s no secret that COVID has accelerated our adoption of digital tools to keep us safe and help us become more efficient in many areas of our lives. Yet, many traditional hotel operators remain resistant to change, hesitant to adopt guest-facing digital technologies for fear of lack of adoption or fear of losing their “personal touch.” Meanwhile, there’s a whole set of next-generation hoteliers who are looking digital first—building long-term strategies to improve guest experiences and reduce labor hours.
TECHNOLOGY
tvtechnology.com

Matrox Introduces ConvertIP Transmitters and Receivers

MONTREAL, Quebec—Matrox Video has introduced the ConvertIP Series, a new family of standards-based IP devices that offers users a simplified approach to SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX-ready networks. The devices are designed enable broadcast and Pro AV professionals to transform standard and existing infrastructures into interoperable, cost-efficient, and scalable...
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Allen Media Group, Google Ink a Major Tech, Carriage Deal

LOS ANGELES & SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google have announced a new multi-year and multi-platform agreement that will help AMG expand and improve its digital operations with technologies from Google Cloud and give AMG networks additional carriage on YouTube TV. As part of the...
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sky Is Largest TV Company by Revenue in Europe, Netflix Controls 35 Percent of SVOD Market

Comcast-owned Sky is Europe’s largest TV company by revenue, which reached $18.6 billion (€16.3 billion) in 2020, compared to $7.0 billion (€6.15 billion) for Netflix’s European operations, making the streamer the continent’s third-largest television group, according to a new report published Tuesday. German public broadcaster ARD, with $7.45 billion (€6.53 billion) in revenue, the most of it coming in the form of the national TV tax, is Europe’s number 2. But Netflix is the undisputed champion of European subscription VOD, with a 35 percent market share, industry think tank European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO) found in its latest study of 40 European countries....
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Magnachip Develops Next-Generation OLED DDIC For Automotive Displays

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company is expanding its organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) product lineup by developing a next-generation OLED DDIC for automotive displays. In recent years, the use of electric vehicles, autonomous driving and connected cars has been increasing and it has driven...
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

YouTube To Phase Out Most Originals, Double Down On Creator-Generated Content

YouTube’s return to its roots as a platform for user-generated content is complete. Following the news that YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after more than six years, YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl just announced the streamer’s retreat from original programming to focus on creator-driven initiatives such as Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming. Daniels, an accomplished veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant signaled its entry into the premium SVOD space with high-end original scripted programming. Launched in 2016, YouTube’s premium tier introduced such series as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
benefitspro.com

Digital recruiting: Hiring the next generation of insurance pros

While the wonders of artificial intelligence (AI) are often hyped beyond recognition, AI-powered recruitment software is offering real advantages to insurers. Those businesses can now use AI to automatically crawl the web for the kind of job candidates they want, auto-interview them via text chat or video on the spot, and auto-schedule the most promising job candidates for follow-up interviews by the person who does the hiring.
JOBS
BlogHer

The Best Content Planning Tools for Organizing Your Ideas

Have you ever written down an amazing idea on a piece of paper, only to forget about it the next day? If you’re someone who is constantly on the go and working on multiple things at once, you’re all too familiar with this scenario. Disorganization is the enemy of any creative entrepreneur because, without order, your goals can go missing or feel as though they are always out of reach. So, even if you’re a pen and paper kind of creator, the best content planning tools can provide solace and keep you from overworking. Our favorites range in complexity and price...
INSTAGRAM
Variety

Variety Promotes Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

Variety has promoted Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. Lawrence has dramatically expanded Variety‘s business operations since she rejoined the brand in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the reimagining of Variety’s thriving roster of annual events and summits by pivoting at the start of the pandemic to the creation of the Variety Streaming Room virtual franchise. Along with Steven Gaydos, Variety‘s Executive Vice President of Global Content, Lawrence created the Variety Content Studio, which includes both brand storytelling and sponsored video series. Through savvy technology vendor alliances, she has improved the infrastructure and productivity across creative, event production,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvtechnology.com

Graham Media Group’s Emily L. Barr to Retire

ARLINGTON, Va.—Emily L. Barr, president and chief executive officer of Graham Media Group, has announced that she will retire from that position later this year. Catherine Badalamente has been named her successor. Barr has won numerous awards over the years for her work in broadcast TV and local media,...
BUSINESS

