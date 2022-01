'Absolutely Disgusted': Grassroots UK Conservatives Turning Against PM Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed new allegations that his aides had tried to "blackmail" and threaten Conservative rebels, in a potentially criminal twist to Downing Street's "partygate" scandal. Senior Tory William Wragg disclosed the alleged intimidation campaign as Downing Street battles to shore up Johnson against calls from within the party for his resignation. "The intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail," said Wragg, one of seven Tory MPs who have publicly called for a party confidence vote. Addressing MPs, Wragg said any affected members should report it the police and to the Speaker's office in the House of Commons.

U.K. ・ 5 HOURS AGO