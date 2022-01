There are tons of deals available on some of the best smart devices to keep your smart home safe. First up, we have spotted the third generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera that comes with a floodlight in a kit that will cost you $90 after seeing a very compelling 36 percent discount that will translate to $50 savings. This wireless, battery-powered HD floodlight mount and smart security camera kit feature motion detection that will automatically turn on the 700 lumens high-quality LED lights so that you can see anything weird that may be lurking around your home. And the best part is that you will be able to set up this kit in just minutes. You will also be able to control this smart camera with your Alexa-enabled devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO