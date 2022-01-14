ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya pays tribute to late singer Ronnie Spector ahead of playing her in biopic: ‘I hope to make you proud’

By Stephanie Nolasco
 6 days ago

Zendaya broke her silence following Ronnie Spector’s death. The lead singer of the iconic girl-group the Ronettes passed away on Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. The actress is set to portray Spector in a biopic. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and...

Deseret News

‘Be My Baby’ singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, who sang 1960s hits like “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the lead in a girl group called The Ronettes, has died, per The Associated Press. She was 78. She died after a brief battle...
Vulture

Zendaya ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who died at age 78 on Monday, was one of the best-known musicians in the 1960s girl group era, forming The Ronnettes with help from producer and ex-husband Phil Spector. With author Vince Waldron, she wrote her 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness about her music career and abusive marriage to Spector. Zendaya, who is set to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic about her life, career, and marriage, remembered her time with the singer in an Instagram post. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours,” wrote the Euphoria actress, “Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.” She wished “everyone got to experience” Spector in the way she did, as she got to know the singer intimately to prepare for her role.
People

Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death. Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.
Laredo Morning Times

Zendaya Honors Ronnie Spector: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

“This news just breaks my heart. To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life,” Zendaya wrote. “There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through. Ronnie, being able to know you has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”
foxwilmington.com

A Look Back at ‘Be My Baby’ Singer Ronnie Spector’s 1991 Inside Edition Interview

The music world is mourning the death of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, who died Wednesday at age 78 after a short battle with cancer. Spector was a music legend and later spoke out about surviving a tumultuous marriage with Phil Spector, who produced the Ronettes’ first hit “Be My Baby,” which launched the group into stardom.
L.A. Weekly

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector: Ronnie Spector, former singer for the Ronettes and celebrated solo artist, died on Wednesday, January 12 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. The singer is probably best known for the Ronettes anthem “Be My Baby” but that band released a...
Mic

Zendaya on the legendary Ronnie Spector: "You are a magical force of greatness"

Zendaya has become a cultural touchstone, and she recently honored yet another iconic figure, the late Ronnie Spector. Spector was the lead singer of American rock and roll outfit The Ronettes, a “girl band” that changed the way we look at “girl bands.” Spector passed away on January 12th at age 78. Zendaya has been set to play Spector in an A24 biopic since 2020. According to PopSugar, Spector chose Zendaya herself for the part — and Zendaya’s post in remembrance of her is evidence of their close bond.
