A Look Back at ‘Be My Baby’ Singer Ronnie Spector’s 1991 Inside Edition Interview

Today’s show is dedicated to the recently departed, Ronnie Spector, born Veronica Yvette Bennett (August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022), on 151st Street in Spanish Harlem. The powerhouse American singer with famed gritty yet vulnerable voice formed the girl group the Ronettes in 1957 with her elder sister, Estelle Bennett, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. The Ronettes started off as a more demure trio called The Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives before blossoming into the trendsetting, hit-making, teased hair wearing, eyeliner smudging rockers they are remembered as today. In 1963, they joined forces with “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector who contributed to their soaring success and subsequent downfall. But in true survivor fashion, Ronnie broke free from Spector’s Svengali-like snare and re-invented herself and her career in the 70s, 80s, and early 2000s. Like her resilient voice and spirit, Ronnie’s lasting legacy on rock n roll is one for the ages. RIP, Ronnie. The higher the hair, the closer to god!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO