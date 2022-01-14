ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back at ‘Be My Baby’ Singer Ronnie Spector’s 1991 Inside Edition Interview

By Inside Edition Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music world is mourning the death of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, who died Wednesday at age 78 after a short battle with cancer. Spector was a music legend and later spoke out about surviving a tumultuous marriage with Phil Spector, who produced the Ronettes’ first hit...

bestclassicbands.com

Ronnie Spector Talks About ‘Be My Baby’ and Her Biggest Influence

The lead singer of the 1963 smash, “Be My Baby,” was born Veronica Bennett into a multi-racial family in New York City on August 10, 1943. In her teens, she formed the Ronettes with her older sister, Estelle, and her cousin, Nedra Talley. Phil Spector signed them to his own label in 1963 and they soon released several hits including “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” and the biggest, “Be My Baby.”
edglentoday.com

Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Be My Baby,” Performed by Ronnie Spector and The Ronettes

In 1961, The Ronettes, the New York City girl group made up of Veronica (Ronnie) Bennett, her sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley, were signed to Colpix Records and released a handful of singles, but nothing hit. By 1963, the trio caught the attention of producer Phil Spector, and moved to his Philles Records, expanding their sound with his famous “Wall of Sound” production technique.
grammy.com

How Ronnie Spector And "Be My Baby" Changed Music Forever

Ronnie Spector was just 16 when she recorded what would become not only the biggest hits of her career, but one of the most acclaimed — and culture-changing — songs of all time. "Be My Baby" and The Ronettes, with the indelible, smooth falsetto of the New York...
wrir.org

Be My Baby, The Life and Times of Ronnie Spector with DJ Miss Kitty

Today’s show is dedicated to the recently departed, Ronnie Spector, born Veronica Yvette Bennett (August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022), on 151st Street in Spanish Harlem. The powerhouse American singer with famed gritty yet vulnerable voice formed the girl group the Ronettes in 1957 with her elder sister, Estelle Bennett, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. The Ronettes started off as a more demure trio called The Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives before blossoming into the trendsetting, hit-making, teased hair wearing, eyeliner smudging rockers they are remembered as today. In 1963, they joined forces with “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector who contributed to their soaring success and subsequent downfall. But in true survivor fashion, Ronnie broke free from Spector’s Svengali-like snare and re-invented herself and her career in the 70s, 80s, and early 2000s. Like her resilient voice and spirit, Ronnie’s lasting legacy on rock n roll is one for the ages. RIP, Ronnie. The higher the hair, the closer to god!
