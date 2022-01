Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. We know that US interest rates will soon increase, but we can’t be sure exactly when the Fed will tug on that lever to tamp down inflation. And that lack of certainty could have you feeling frenetic about what will become of your finances when it finally happens. The smart move is to stay calm and carry on in the face of interest rate hikes—because it’s no reason to make hasty decisions.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO