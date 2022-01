Jack Kritzeck’s hat trick and Parker Mitchell’s 150th career varsity point supplied Mora with enough firepower to handle a very physical Northern Lakes (7-4) team Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Mora Civic Center, winning the game 5-7. Ultimately, Mora took advantage of an undisciplined Lightning team, scoring four goals in seven power play opportunities. Three of their five first period goals came via the power play. First period goals came from Mora’s Parker Mitchell, Austin Rudek and Trenton Fore, with Jack Kritzeck netting two. Northern Lakes’ Taylor Berg scored for the Lightning.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO