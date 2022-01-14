ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Mixed as Retail Sales Drop Most in 10 Months

By Ron Day
Investopedia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks again started the day mixed after a report said that U.S. retail and food services fell more than expected last month. Investors are also digesting a slew of quarterly earnings reports from banks, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Citigroup Inc. (C) recorded income declines, while Wells Fargo...

MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS
investing.com

Upbeat Retail Sales Boost JSE

Better-than-expected local retail sales boosted the JSE on Wednesday, with sentiment further propped up by miners, industrials and retailers. The local market shrugged off the latest inflation data which showed that consumer prices accelerated to an annualised 5.90% in December 2021, from 5.50% recorded in the previous month. This brings SA’s average inflation rate for 2021 to 4.50%, in line with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) estimates.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold price holding near two-month high following drop in U.S. existing home sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold at its highest level since November as weak home sales data provides some support for prices. Existing home sales rose to a seasonally adjusted and annualized rate of 6.18 million units last month, down 4.6% compared to November’s annualized rate of 6.46 million homes, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday. Market consensus projections called for existing home sales fall only slightly to 6.42 million.
MARKETS
Investopedia

Stocks Jump, Dow Rises After Four Days of Declines

U.S. stock rose, with the Dow Jones gaining after four straight days of declines and the Nasdaq's slide into correction territory. Jobless claims rose more than expected. The Nasdaq at yesterday's close was down more than 10% from its recent high as investors worried about the Fed tightening monetary policy and higher Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell for the fourth day in a row, down 0.9%. The S&P 500 also fell nearly 1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell after yesterday hitting a high of 1.9%.
STOCKS

