Michigan State

How to Get a Suspended Driver’s License Back

By David Thompson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspended driver's license might not seem like a huge deal for a couple of days. But pretty soon, you realize just how limiting it is to your social life and career. Thankfully, there are often ways to get your license reinstated sooner rather than later. The Consequences of...

coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Fake Driver’s License at Department of Driver Services

Jerrodrick Quintel Marbury, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he presented a counterfeit driver’s license to the Department of Driver Services as a proof of identification. Reports said that the incident occurred back on March 24 of last year. He turned himself into the Floyd...
ROME, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

DMV extends driver's license renewal deadline for ages 60+

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending driver's license renewal deadlines for people ages 60 and older, citing "elevated health risks" for the age group amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Licensed drivers who are ages 60 and older and who have a license scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Michigan State
State
South Dakota State
WKRG News 5

Driver’s License Clinic registration opens Jan. 14 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration for the Driver’s license clinic will start Jan. 14 in Escambia County. The Driver’s license clinic helps residents to regain their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit. Staff from Florida state and court agencies […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
aclufl.org

Advocacy groups challenge Sarasota Clerk of Court’s legal authority to suspend driver’s licenses for non-payment associated with local ordinance violations

SARASOTA, Fla. – Southern Legal Counsel and the ACLU of Florida today petitioned Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal on behalf of U.S. Army veteran Stacy Ostolaza, whose license was improperly suspended by Sarasota County Clerk of Court Karen E. Rushing after he failed to pay $293 for court costs, fees, and fines associated with a civil citation for violating a local ordinance.
SARASOTA, FL
abc17news.com

License suspended for Kansas doctor over prescribing issues

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A state board that oversees doctors has suspended the medical license of a Wichita physician, alleging that he wrote prescriptions for people he hadn’t spoken to or examined. The Wichita Eagle reports that suspension order says that Chad Sharp’s employer had unlicensed employees call people last year and ask if if they were suffering from “chronic ailments.” These calls were recorded and then sent to Sharp, who was paid for each person whose information he reviewed. The order states that he then would prescribe a cream or ointment that was billed to the person’s insurance.
WICHITA, KS
#Dui
eastgreenwichnews.com

State Suspends License for Doctor Practicing in EG

Boris Bergus, M.D., owns America’s Vein Center on South County Trail. The Department of Health announced earlier this week it had suspended the medical license of Boris Bergus, M.D., owner of America’s Vein Center, which has offices in East Greenwich (at 1407 So. County Trail) and Lincoln, after unannounced inspections turned up dozens and dozens of expired medications and other problems at both offices in December.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
KIII 3News

Doctor accused of working while under influence gets license temporarily suspended

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local doctor recent got his medical license temporarily suspended after allegations that he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Texas Medical Board confirmed that the suspension of Dr. James Arthur Grieme was effective immediately. A panel with the board took action back on Dec. 29, 2021 after determining that "his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
NewsBreak
Uber
CBS Miami

Feds: Florida Man To Serve 3 Years In Prison, Pay Back Over $800,000 In COVID-19 Relief Fraud

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A Tampa-area man who collected over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for fraudulently collecting the funds. Louis Thornton III, 63, of St. Petersburg, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. He must also pay back the money he received. According to court documents, Thornton submitted fraudulent applications in 2020 for Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loans through the Small Business Administration on behalf of several defunct companies. The documents said Thornton’s applications fraudulently claimed the companies were operational and had suffered economic injury from the pandemic. Thornton obtained a total of $814,632.50 and used the money to invest in stocks, futures and commodities, the documents said. The Paycheck Protection Program represents billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
TAMPA, FL
CBS LA

Manslaughter Charges Filed Against Driver Of Autopiloted Tesla Which Killed 2 In Gardena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in Gardena in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with a felony in the United States for a fatal crash involving a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges in October, but they came to light only last week. The driver, Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, has pleaded not guilty. Riad,...
GARDENA, CA
Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD in search of bus drivers as U.S. Department of Transportation announces waivers for a portion of commercial driver's license test

On Jan. 4 the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a plan to temporarily waive part of the commercial driver’s license skills test in an effort to alleviate labor shortages among school bus drivers. If the waivers are approved by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the test that requires...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
hngn.com

Harmony Montgomery Probe: New Hampshire Governor Questions Massachusetts Decision To Place Child's Custody To Drug Dealer Father

On Tuesday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu slammed a Massachusetts court for reuniting Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since she was five years old, with her father and stepmother before the state could finish a home investigation. Sununu described the father, Adam Montgomery, as a "monster" in a letter...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Montanan

Public employee union files grievance in highway patrol negotiations

The Montana Federation of Public Employees filed a complaint Tuesday with the state Department of Justice alleging that Montana Highway Patrol leadership initiated changes to working conditions in the midst of a round of collective bargaining between rank-and-file state troopers, who are organized under MFPE, and management. The most recent contract governing labor relations between […] The post Public employee union files grievance in highway patrol negotiations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

History of anti-drunk driving advocacy

The year 2022 marks 40 years of tracking alcohol-related driving trends and major changes to how the United States legally and socially tolerated drunk driving. Anti-drunk driving advocacy has a relatively recent history, and like many other major civic movements, was galvanized by the culmination of numerous avoidable tragedies. Many of the alcohol-related laws and social norms abided by today were shaped over the past several decades—not so long ago when you consider that people have been drinking and driving since the invention of the...
CARS
CBS Minnesota

4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near Minnesota-Canada Border; Man Charged With Human Smuggling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday, just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Steve Shand, 47, was driving a 15-seater van when he was pulled over by U.S. Border Patrol less than a mile south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. The two passengers in the van were determined to be undocumented Indian nationals. While the three were taken to the border patrol station in North Dakota, law enforcement saw five more...
MINNESOTA STATE

