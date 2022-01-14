ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Daily Photo (1.14.2022)

By About the Contributor
thegeorgeanne.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent Media’s photography team has set their new year’s...

thegeorgeanne.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
aroundptown.com

Light Display Winners (photos/video)

Three local communities held a Christmas Lights and Display contest over the holiday season. The results are in with the winners listed below. The Prophetstown Proud contest winner was the home of Brandon and Rebecca Eads at 717 Buttercup Ln. The contest had eight entrants with the winner determined by on-line voting.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
thegeorgeanne.com

RU Discovers Resolutions

RU Host Ansley Hamilton kicks off the New Year by asking students what they are looking forward to the most about the upcoming semester. People share their new favorite classes, academic goals, and even personal achievements they are aiming for. Let this video serve as your Motivational Monday inspiration.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Daily Photo#Student Media
wpguynews.com

15 Best WordPress Photo Gallery Plugins (Compared With Examples)

Every website uses images, and WordPress photo gallery plugins make it easy to display those images attractively. But with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to dig through everything and find the plugin that offers just the right combination of features, aesthetics, and ease of use.
INTERNET
Deadline

‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ Canceled At Nat Geo

Nat Geo is not planning any more races to the center of the Earth: The Disney-owned broadcaster has canceled Race To The Center of the Earth after one season. The big-budget adventure competition series, which comes from Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race, premiered on the linear cable network in March 2021 and later streamed via Disney+ from May. The seven-part series pitted four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and...
TV SERIES
WDVM 25

Creative new exhibit opens at Washington County Museum of Fine Arts

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown is preparing its annual “people’s choice” award around a most creative artistic theme: “tablescapes.” In the tradition of 17th-century “banqueting”, the museum is hosting a party later this month, celebrating its founding almost a century ago. The museum is recognized as one […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
thegeorgeanne.com

A Look Inside Georgia Southern’s Gospel Choir

Fellowship, a safe space to share your passion and open-mindedness perfectly describe Georgia Southern’s recently-chartered Gospel Choir. While a Gospel Choir has existed before in Georgia Southern history, it has been disbanded until this year. It was rechartered by Amare McJolly in Fall of 2021. McJolly defines the group’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Is Bringing Back One Event to the Show

There’s a storyline that “Chicago Fire” fans haven’t seen in a while that’s coming back this season. According to showrunner Derek Haas, it’s gala season again; an upcoming episode marks the return of the Chicago Fire Department Gala. Haas added that previous seasons didn’t include the gala because of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
lhvc.com

Photo of the Week (Jan. 19)

Life got you down? Tired of politics, pandemic and polarization? Take a gander at these happy creatures. I defy anyone who sees this display to come away in a bad mood. Remember it is only 59 days until spring officially arrives.
PHOTOGRAPHY
thegeorgeanne.com

RU Discovers Resolutions

RU Host Ansley Hamilton kicks off the New Year by asking students what they are looking forward to the most about the upcoming semester. People share their new favorite classes, academic goals, and even personal achievements they are aiming for. Let this video serve as your Motivational Monday inspiration.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy