Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleThis page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Delibird. This Pokedex page covers how to get Delibird, Delibird's stats, and more. Some of...

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals abilities for new Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is overhauling the entire battle system for the franchise, adding real-time strategy elements, different styles that can change the impact of attacks, and more. Additionally, Held items and Pokémon abilities have been removed entirely, simplifying certain areas to put more emphasis on the new changes.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: All Trade Evolutions

Ever since Pokemon Red, Green, and Blue aka Generation I, GameFreak has always locked several Pokemon’s evolutions behind the player trading feature to emphasize the social aspect of the series along with the local wired (and eventually global wireless) PVP. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, in total there are 16 Pokemon that can only evolve through trading. Check the complete list of trade evolutions Pokemon for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl below.
Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
Windjammers 2 Video Review

Windjammers 2 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Stadia. Windjammers 2 is a worthy sequel to a retro classic that manages to improve upon the highly competitive arena with new characters, levels, and abilities that make this fighting game version of Pong incredibly addictive. It lacks some key features like a spectator mode or any kind of tutorial to walk new players through all the complexities of combat and makes a limp attempt at telling a story about its characters, but it's so much fun to play that it's easy to forgive those whiffs.
Turtle Beach Recon Controller Review

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.
Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is a cooperative FPS that emphasizes teamwork. As a spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, it features a lot of the same stealth based/tactical gameplay mechanics. That said, there are some notable differences. Because of this, we’ve created this Rainbow Six Extraction Basics and Features Guide to help players looking to dive right in.
Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

The Odd Grata errand is obtained near the beginning of the game. After you become an adult, you have to speak with Rost. Ask him if there is anything else for you to do and he will give you this errand. Go speak with Grata who is nearby. She will...
Banjo-Kazooie Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Later This Week

Nintendo has revealed that the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on January 20, 2022. Nintendo shared the news in a tweet that features gameplay from the beloved platformer that was released in 1998 and stars a bear and a bird that are trying to stop an evil witch named Gruntilda.
Eastshade Studios Reveals Songs of Glimmerwick, an RPG About Attending a Musical Magic School

Many of us may have, at some point, felt a deep longing (probably spurred by a certain young adult fiction book series) to be swept away to a magical school of spells, potions, and general sorcery. Various games and other media have given us various ways to explore that fantasy over the years, but today, Eastshade Studios has announced a new, musical take on the idea with its upcoming RPG, Songs of Glimmerwick.
Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
How Nightingale Will Draw From the Lessons Of Mass Effect And Dragon Age In Crafting Its Magical World

Aaryn Flynn is enamored with the idea of a sense of place. His Improbable studio in Edmonton, Inflexion, attests that it's devoted to "creating places," and by extension communities and spaces that feel meaningful to those who inhabit them. It's a goal that carries some significant weight coming from a studio staffed and led by the creators of Mass Effect's Normandy and Dragon Age's Skyhold.
Bloodborne: We Built Rom The Vacuous Spider | Kitbash Creatures

Bloodborne's gameplay and boss fights weren't enough of a challenge, so we decided to craft our very own Rom The Vacuous Spider diorama from scratch to celebrate one of FromSoft's most memorable monsters. Join Max Scoville as he walks you through his creative process, from sculpting to painting to finishing touches, with only a few major screw-ups along the way. Plus, a short lesson on the science of why too many dots or holes are scary. If you're wondering why we're making a video about Bloodborne in 2022, it's because Bloodborne rules, duh... and also to kill time until Elden Ring comes out.
Squadmate Side Quests

This section of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide covered the three Squadmate Side Quest Assignments. Here you'll learn how to unlock them, how to complete them, and how to make the right choices for your playthrough!. It's worth noting that this only applies to Garrus, Wrex and Tali. There are...
Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
