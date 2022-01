The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO