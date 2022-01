Foran is ranked 7th in the latest Connecticut Wrestling Online’s top 10 high school wrestling poll. Coach Dave Esposito can explain the Lions’ 11-1 start to the season. “It’s been hard. We’ve had probably three or four starters out of the lineup every match, but we have such good depth that kids have been able to step up and fill in,” he said. “I guarantee you we are the only team in the state that hasn’t forfeited a single match. We have kids that I have confidence in. I’m not putting them in there to get killed. I know they can compete. That is a testament to how hard they work in the room and the improvement that they’ve made in the last month.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO