Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate race could determine majority in 2022

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Kansas City Star

Special election slated for Pennsylvania 5th Senate district

A special election in the 5th Pennsylvania Senate district has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, the day of the primary election. The election is being held to complete the term of former Sen. John Sabatina Jr., who resigned after he was elected in November to the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Saturday that the vote was scheduled on the primary election day for the convenience of voters and to save taxpayer money.
HARRISBURG, PA
arcamax.com

Ex-president is front and center in Pennsylvania's race for governor. Will it stay that way?

PHILADELPHIA — Ahead of a Republican candidates’ forum in Lawrence County last week, organizers projected a recorded message from former President Donald Trump. “I appreciate that western Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania is fighting so hard not only for the 2020 presidential theft and hoax but also for our country itself,” Trump told the room. “You’re great patriots! We will make America Great Again!”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania GOP U.S. Senate, Governor candidates debate

Several Pennsylvania GOP candidates for U.S. Senate and Governor gathered in Lawrence County Wednesday evening to debate why they should be chosen to help lead the state. While they all agree on basic issues, they each have different goals in mind if they are elected. Erin Simonek sat in on the debate and also spoke with a handful of candidates on how they plan to better the Keystone State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Senator Mastriano Enters Race for Governor

(Gettysburg, PA) -- A Pennsylvania state senator who has pushed to overturn last year's presidential election has announced his candidacy to be the state's next governor. Senator Doug Mastriano, a state senator and former Army colonel from Franklin County, became a leading national figure in former President Donald Trump's push to overturn certified election results. He officially started his candidacy Saturday afternoon in Gettysburg.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Conservative firebrand Doug Mastriano enters Pennsylvania’s governor’s race

Doug Mastriano, the state senator from Franklin County who parlayed anger over coronavirus pandemic rules and no-holds-barred support for former President Donald J. Trump into an extended political moment, opened his candidacy for governor Pennsylvania Saturday. Mastriano, who practices his politics with a messianic zeal that has helped him develop...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillytrib.com

Pennsylvania Senate hopefuls must answer questions on 2020 election

In the May 17 primary, Pennsylvania’s voters will pick their party’s nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat. The May primary and the general election in November for U.S. Senate in the Keystone State will be watched across the nation because Pennsylvania is a battleground state, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can win statewide offices here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Hedge Fund CEO Files to Run for Open U.S. Senate Seat in Pennsylvania

Hedge fund manager David McCormick is from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, but has lived for years in Connecticut, where he was CEO of Bridgewater Associates. He is a West Point graduate and Army veteran, and recently purchased a home in Pittsburgh. McCormick joins a crowded Republican field of candidates in the May...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tennesseestar.com

Businessman Dave McCormick Launches Pennsylvania GOP Senate Campaign

Dave McCormick, a businessman and former Bush administration official, officially launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate. In the Thursday announcement, McCormick entered the crowded GOP primary field that includes almost a dozen Republican candidates. McCormick, in a 30-second ad, pledged to continue to “fight” for America, pointing to his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Senator Dan Laughlin reacts to Doug Mastriano running for Pennsylvania governor

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)–The race for Pennsylvania governor is a crowded field on the Republican side. Mastriano immediately becomes on the better known names in the running. However, fellow Republican Senator Dan Laughlin is endorsing Delaware County Businessman Dave White for the nomination. On January 10th, Laughlin reacted to Mastriano’s candidacy. “Doug’s a friend of mine and I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania redistricting panel enters final stretch to complete House, Senate maps

The chair of the committee in charge of drawing the legislative maps said it will be “challenging” to finish them in under 30 days. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KFVS12

Upcoming U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Missouri bill aims to create a grant program to help recruit physicians to rural counties. WATCH | Gov. Beshear delivers budget address in Frankfort; education ‘top priority’. Most of what the governor discussed were details he’s been releasing all week. Tennessee lawmakers turn attention to redistricting during legislative...
MISSOURI STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race

Also, an unlikely place where high levels of PFAS ("forever chemicals") were found. It's a global problem and it's a local problem. Gov. Evers touts small business grants at Appleton barber shop. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Taperz Barber Shop received a $2,500 "We're All In" grant. Neenah schools working with...
APPLETON, WI
tennesseestar.com

State Senate Committee Votes to Expand Pennsylvania Education Tax Credits

Two popular school-choice programs for Pennsylvania students would get regular annual funding increases – expanding access to thousands of families – under legislation a state Senate committee approved yesterday. Sen. Mike Regan’s (R-Dillsburg) bill would automatically raise allocations to the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and the Opportunity...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

