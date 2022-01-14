ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

558420_6_.jpg

Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated,...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

566270_6_.jpg

National Institutes of Health Spent Almost $500,000 to Study Gambling Pigeons. The rise of mobile sports betting has sparked a conversation about the effects of gambling on an increasingly-large population. Gambling can be a serious problem, and there are plenty of legitimate ways to spend money to help those struggling with addiction, like investing in mental health treatment and social services. There is even value in studying the causes of addiction – but pigeons?
HOBBIES
Victoria Advocate

535599_6_.jpg

The Progressive Logic of Build Back Better — and Its Dangers. “Build Back Better” is far more consequential than the earlier COVID relief packages. That’s why Democrats are so angry at those who blocked its passage and so determined to push it forward.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kilgore News Herald

565839_6_.jpg

Yes, the Biden Administration DOES Have a Magic Wand for Energy Prices. It’s been a few winters since gas prices were at the top of Americans’ list of concerns. But the pain many of us are feeling at the pump—and the drastic increase in home heating costs expected this winter—has changed public sentiment on energy policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Americans
Paducah Sun

MASKS 3.jpg

Experts say it's important to use face coverings, vaccinated or not. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health experts stress it's time to mask up again. The CDC might possibly update its mask guidance, recommending the public wear N95 or KN95 masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

566110_6_.jpg

HARRISBURG – Last month, seven environmental groups wrote a misguided letter to Philadelphia officials bashing legislation that I sponsored as counterintuitive to the city’s decarbonization goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

544650_6_.jpg

Meat Prices, Taxes, & How Governments Prefer That Everyone Else Competes. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation. Without healthy competition, big players can … charge whatever they want and treat you however they want.” President Biden’s cogent statement about the benefits of competition would make Adam Smith smile in his grave. What could be more obvious? When one or all of the major players in an industry get to set prices while avoiding the threat of a competitor offering a better deal, the consumer suffers.
AGRICULTURE
Victoria Advocate

531548_6_.jpg

Amid plummeting poll numbers, rising inflation and a Supreme Court smackdown, President Biden traveled to the Peach State earlier this week not to celebrate the University of Georgia’s national championship the night before, but to foretell the doom of Americans’ right to vote. According to Biden and leading Democrats Chuck Schumer and Stacey Abrams, the only way to save America is to pass their party's sweeping election reform legislation, the so-called Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? What American could oppose bills with names like that?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Victoria Advocate

566691_6_.jpg

HHS Secretary’s Last-Minute Push to Cut Medicare Premium. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wants to reduce Medicare’s 2022 premium because of the recent price drop of controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. If the premium is cut, it will be too little, too late—and bad policy to boot.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

566504_6_.jpg

Will the Climate Industry Move the Goalposts Again?. The international climate alarmist industry comprises a number of special interests. There are the activists, fundamentally anti-human and deeply disingenuous, demanding that billions of the global poor suffer and die in order that the planet be “saved.” There are the “experts” in pursuit of bigger budgets and “research” grants. There are the editors of the peer-reviewed journals, transforming “science” into a propaganda exercise. There are the bureaucrats massively expanding their budgets and powers, the politicians seeking to transfer ever more wealth, and the journalists desperate to produce clickbait even as they remain invincible in their ignorance.
ENVIRONMENT
The Press

560064_6_.jpg

For all the attention paid to wondrous technologies, lifesaving new treatments and drugs, medicine remains by, for and about people.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

566379_6_.jpg

Omicron will infect us all, or near enough. The new COVID-19 strain, thankfully moderate, is ultra-transmissible and can easily infect the vaccinated. Cloth masks seem not to protect against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Victoria Advocate

566023_6_.jpg

Nicholas Kristof and the Qualifications for Candidacy. Self-awareness is not a trait normally associated with modern U.S. politicians, or would-be politicians. Sometimes we must listen to these people carefully, however, because they often reveal themselves.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

566275_6_.jpg

The term “culture war” has been a staple of American politics and public debates for decades, the latest iterations framed by the likes of abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. However, such issues don’t motivate voters as much as people on the extremes tend to believe.
Victoria Advocate

566688_6_.jpg

Late last year, a team of scientists from Brazil published the results of a study exploring the effects of a performance-enhancing drug on fourteen male recreational cyclists. The benefits were astounding. Subjects completed a sixteen kilometer time trial more than 40 seconds faster when they had ingested the drug compared to when they had just taken a placebo pill, a remarkable difference considering the trial took on average around 27 minutes to complete. What's more, the drug was very safe at the dose administered, about six milligrams per kilogram of body weight. The takeaway: any competitive athlete in an aerobic sport would crazy not to use it!
BRAZIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy