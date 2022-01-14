ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another LSU wide receiver to test the transfer portal

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
On Friday LSU saw their fifth wide receiver enter the transfer portal with Devonta Lee. It began with Koy Moore, Deion Smith, Trey Palmer, Alex Adams, and now Lee. Thus far Palmer and Adams are the only two to pick new destinations with Palmer going to Nebraska and Adams to Akron.

Lee played in all 13 games with nine receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown. He was buried on the depth chart behind standout freshman Jack Bech and Malik Nabers, who were the top pass catchings down the stretch for this team riddled with injuries.

Lee leaving Baton Rouge after three seasons with minimal playing time. He was used more as a run blocker than as a weapon in the passing game for the Tigers. He leaves with 11 career receptions for 112 yards and the lone touchdown.

There are likely plenty of suitors out there looking for wide receivers that are the size of Lee. The 6’2″ receiver signed as a four-star prospect in the 2019 class. He was listed as the No. 8 athlete in the country and No. 10 overall prospect from the state of Louisiana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
