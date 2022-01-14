ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Transportation releases several initiatives aimed at helping truck driver shortage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Transportation has unveiled a new set of initiatives to alleviate...

CBS San Francisco

Enrollment Up At Hayward Trucking School As Driver Shortage Fuels Better Pay

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As the world’s supply chain struggles drag on, more attention is being focused on a years-long shortage of truck drivers. It’s a big part of the reason ports are backed up and some shelves have been empty. That demand is driving up paychecks for first-time drivers. By one estimate the United States is short about 80,000 truck drivers. There’s a lot of talk about how to get more people behind the wheel, but doing that is about to get a bit more complicated. “You might need to come out, and go this way, because you’re out of the...
HAYWARD, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

High Point faces garbage truck driver shortage

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point truck drivers are hitting the streets an hour earlier as part of an ongoing effort to address a shortage of drivers. The Environmental Services Division for High Point is down eight drivers. This shortage started back in 2019. In High...
HIGH POINT, NC
WBIR

New apprenticeship program to help with truck driver shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Right now, supply is not meeting the demand in the trucking industry. According to the American Trucking Associations, the U.S. was short 80,000 truck drivers in 2021. Teenage truck drivers may soon be helping ease the supply chain backlogs across the country. Currently, truckers who cross...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wosu.org

ODOT Urges Patience Amid Plow Truck Driver Shortage

As Central Ohio braces for the first measurable snowfall of the season, the Ohio Department of Transportation is urging people to be patient because of a plow truck driver shortage. Forecasts call for snow to start Thursday afternoon, with up to an inch possible in Columbus and more falling in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jalopnik

Dangerous Program To Turn Teenagers Into Long-Haul Truck Drivers Won't Fix Driver Shortage

The federal government detailed a pilot program last week that will allow around 3,000 18-t0 20-year-olds to drive big rigs across state lines. The program was a requirement in the massive infrastructure bill passed Nov. 15, 2021, and will allow teens without any visual impairments or previous tickets to pilot the massive 80,000-pound trucks all on their own after a probationary period.
KTSA

Program would allow certain teens to become truck drivers amid shortage

Two student drivers practice driving in reverse at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Amid a shortage of commercial truck drivers across the U.S., a Southern California truck driving school sees an unprecedented increase in enrollment numbers. The increase is big enough that the school is starting an evening class to meet the demand, according to Tina Singh, owner and academy director of California Truck Driving Academy. "I think that's only going to continue because there's a lot of job opportunities. We have over 100 active jobs on our job board right now," said Singh. The companies that normally would not hire drivers straight out of school are "100 percent" willing to hire them due to shortage issues, the director added. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
INGLEWOOD, CA
La Crosse Tribune

DMV trying to help with school bus driver shortage, waives part of test

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is trying to make it easier for people to become school bus drivers amid a staffing shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that it is temporarily waiving a portion of the test for drivers to get their school bus license.
WISCONSIN STATE
Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD in search of bus drivers as U.S. Department of Transportation announces waivers for a portion of commercial driver's license test

On Jan. 4 the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a plan to temporarily waive part of the commercial driver’s license skills test in an effort to alleviate labor shortages among school bus drivers. If the waivers are approved by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the test that requires...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Fox 19

Tri-State departments work to overcome snowplow driver shortage

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County Public Services is turning to seasonal employees as they deal with a shortage of snowplow drivers. Public Services Supervisor Rick Buster says fewer drivers means longer shifts for those who are working. “Everyone who is hired on knows what they’re walking into, so...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WPFO

Maine Congressional delegation works to help end bus driver shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) – Many Maine school districts have been dealing with bus driver shortages during the pandemic, and it’s getting the attention of Maine’s delegation in Congress. Senator Angus King, along with the rest of Maine's Congressional delegation, is asking the Transportation Secretary to waive certain training...
wtaq.com

DOT Taking Action to Help Ease Bus Driver Shortage

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The state Department of Transportation is implementing temporary measures to help get more school bus drivers behind the wheel. “WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said in a press release.
MADISON, WI
WPMI

State seek to train new and younger truck drivers to help with supply chain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Department of Transportation is pushing new measures to recruit more truck drivers. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. needs another 80,000 truckers. About 72% of goods transported in the U.S. are carried by truckers. But with high turnover rates and dwindling driver supply, the industry has reached a breaking point.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area and Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. · U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 21 for paving operations.
Marconews.com

Real 'supply chain crisis' is shortage of companies treating truck drivers with respect

I am considered an independent contractor because I own my own truck. But the shipping company controls almost every aspect of my job. These days, news about the "supply chain crisis" feels inescapable. I heard a lot on television about how the holiday season was at risk, shelves are empty and COVID-19 tests may be scarce because of a "truck driver shortage" while dozens of container ships sit without moving outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
