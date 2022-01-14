Department of Transportation releases several initiatives aimed at helping truck driver shortage

Two student drivers practice driving in reverse at California Truck Driving Academy in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Amid a shortage of commercial truck drivers across the U.S., a Southern California truck driving school sees an unprecedented increase in enrollment numbers. The increase is big enough that the school is starting an evening class to meet the demand, according to Tina Singh, owner and academy director of California Truck Driving Academy. "I think that's only going to continue because there's a lot of job opportunities. We have over 100 active jobs on our job board right now," said Singh. The companies that normally would not hire drivers straight out of school are "100 percent" willing to hire them due to shortage issues, the director added. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
