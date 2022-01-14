ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cymru Premier to return with fans next week after restrictions lifted

By Jonny Drury
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll domestic football in Wales will return next weekend with supporters in grounds - after the Welsh Government decided to relax Covid-19 restrictions. Fixtures in the top two divisions were postponed over Christmas due to Government restrictions banning supporters due to the rise of the Omicron...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Wolves turn down £15m Spurs offer for Adama Traore, reports suggest

Wolves have reportedly turned down a £15million offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Adama Traore. Spurs, then managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, came in for Traore in August but Wolves turned down their advances. The Spaniard had been in talks with Wolves over a new deal for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

