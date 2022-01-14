ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Frank: Sergi Canos will play at Anfield ‘unless someone cuts his leg off’

By PA Staff
Cover picture for the articleThomas Frank says everyone at Brentford is looking forward to Sunday’s trip to Liverpool...

punditarena.com

Thomas Frank offers colourful reponse to Christian Eriksen links

That’s one way of putting it. Brentford boss Thomas Frank has explained, in rather colourful fashion, that he would be interested in signing Christian Eriksen for the club. But Frank has claimed that he would only swoop for the Dane on one condition, and it is not what may have been expected.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Thomas Frank claims Man Utd were 'unbelievably lucky' in Brentford win

Thomas Frank has blasted Manchester United as "unbelievably lucky" in their 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday night. Second-half goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford saw United race into a three-goal lead after half-time, with Ivan Toney grabbing a late consolation for the hosts. But United were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Thomas Frank tears into Man United after suffering defeat

Brentford lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday night, in a game that Thomas Frank feels could have gone either way. The Brentford boss does have a point too, as his team could (and probably should) have found themselves at least 2-0 up at half-time. Instead it was 0-0 after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Hamstring Injury
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Real Madrid's £292m deal for Erling Haaland puts Reds back in pole position for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could well reignite their ambitious plan to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, now that Real Madrid have stepped up their interest of Erling Haaland. Multiple reports are claiming that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund hitman to the Bernabeu in a deal that could reach £292m when transfer fee, agent commission and wages are all factored into a long contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Everton's £550m transfers: How have the Toffees spent so much?

How do you make a small fortune in football? Start off with a big fortune. It is an old joke and, for Everton, not a particularly funny one. A club at their lowest ebb for years have spent more than half a billion pounds on transfers under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership. Indeed, they had before January’s acquisition of two full-backs, in Nathan Patterson and Vitaly Mykolenko, for a combined £27 million. The Ukrainian at least made two appearances for the manager who signed him, in Rafa Benitez. The Scot made none.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues to sign three Barcelona stars for an incredible £110m

Chelsea are targeting a sensational £110m triple swoop for a Barcelona trio, with owner Roman Abramovich prepared to help improve the squad ahead. The Blues have struggled in recent weeks, having dropped out of contention for the title race. The last couple of months have shown the club's profiles in attack to be unbalanced, while there are stars in defence and midfield whose futures are uncertain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali completes takeover of Hull

Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali has completed his takeover of Hull, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed. The 52-year-old, who attended the FA Cup third-round defeat to Everton at the MKM Stadium earlier this month, received approval from the English Football League (EFL) at a meeting on Wednesday to become the new owner.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Feisty Thomas Frank rues 'unbelievably LUCKY' Manchester United after they beat his Brentford side 3-1, insisting: 'We absolutely destroyed them in the first half - our intensity killed them'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank gave a scathing assessment of Manchester United's credentials after his side went down 3-1 against the Red Devils. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford led United to a 3-1 victory but they rode their luck at times - or, as Frank put it: 'We absolutely destroyed Manchester United in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE

