Willett returns to Storm corner

The biggest thing for SH-BCLUW on Tuesday night was just getting on the mat. After having its home tournament canceled due to weather, the Storm added a triangular in Eldora at the last minute to get some of its wrestlers time on the mat.
The AGWSR Cougars have yet to see their home court in 2022. All four of their games have been on the road after Christmas break. After starting with a pair of loses in State Center, the girls and boys split tilts at Janesville, Eldora, Conrad and Tuesday night at LaPorte City.
