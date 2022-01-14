ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Declares 'Love Is Selfish' With New Video

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing fans on Thursday, Jack White has released his brand new single "Love Is Selfish", accompanied by a music video that he himself directed. The song comes from his forthcoming album, "Entering Heaven Alive", which will be released on July 22nd and proceeded by another new album, "Fear Of The...

Paste Magazine

PUP Announce New Album, Share “Robot Writes a Love Song” Video

Toronto punk quartet PUP are back with word of their forthcoming fourth album, the theatrically titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, coming April 1 on Little Dipper / Rise Records, and described in a press release as “not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.” Lead single “Robot Writes A Love Song” is out now alongside a music video.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Ollie releases video for “selfish” from new EP, underrated

Ollie is a recording artist from a small town just south of Toronto, Canada. First developing his career on YouTube, Ollie has gone on to gain over 160 million streams on Spotify, with close to half a billion streams across platforms. His fans are his label, a group of like-minded kids who’ve all been through similar struggles, felt the same pain, and are together yet lonely. Music is the medium that connects them.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Hatebreed Deliver 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)' Video

Hatebreed have released a music video for their new single "Instinctive (Slaughterlust)." The track comes from the band's latest album, "Weight of the False Self." The video includes footage that was captured last summer while Hatebreed was taking part in the Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Trivium.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jenny Hval Announces New Album Classic Objects For March 2022, Shares New Video For Opening Track “Year Of Love”

Jenny Hval has made her next move in the pandemic and announced the release of her upcoming album, Classic Objects, set for a release in March 11 of this year. She also took the time to announce the video release of her latest single, “Year Of Love”. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” says Hval, who explains the song was based on a proposal that occurred during a performance of hers,. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”. The song has a very folk-funk tune, very easy going and lots of percussion. The video itself is Hval in pose in different CGI rooms, either laying down, sitting or on her phone. It almost looks like a camera hack of an old video game. Hval and the directors described the video as, “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel.” Watch the video, see the tracklist for Classic Objects and take a look at the tour dates below.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
antiMUSIC

Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis was forced to postpone the kick off of his solo acoustic tour as he recovers from surgery to have his appendix removed. His team shared a photo of Aaron from his hospital bed and the message, "No more appendix, and no shows this weekend but AFL is out of surgery, and doing just fine."
MUSIC
