Blake Shelton Happy Anywhere Biography Coming In June

 6 days ago

Blake Shelton fans mark your calendars for June 14th, that is the day Backbeat Books will be releasing Blake Shelton: Happy Anywhere by Carol Cash Large, featuring a forward by the man himself. Here is the synopsis, "Carol Cash Large, longtime friend of Blake Shelton, helped move the award-winning...

Miranda Lambert Allegedly Racing Gwen Stefani To Have A Baby First Over Rumored Blake Shelton Feud

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were once wed, but now appear to be feuding. Is Lambert really trying to have a baby before Gwen Stefani? Here’s what Gossip Cop knows. According to the National Enquirer, Lambert is anxious to welcome a new child before her ex-husband. She and Brendan McLoughlin are ready to be parents, and a source says, “Friends think she might already be pregnant!” This rumored baby is born just as much from love as competition.
Blake Shelton Song Lullabies Baby to Sleep

Blake Shelton Song Lullabies baby to sleep. You’re gonna love this mom and dad! It’s all the brain child of Rocker David Lee Roth’s sister. Her idea was to turn popular songs in to Lullabies For Babies. And now, Blake Shelton is in Baby! But probably NOT with the song, “Sangria.”
Blake Shelton makes rare statement about life as stepfather to Gwen Stefani's three sons

Blake Shelton has shared a rare insight into life as a stepfather, revealing that for Thanksgiving he helped Gwen Stefani's three sons bake a bacon-wrapped turkey. The blended family of five had an extra special festive season in 2021 as it was their first one as a married couple. The Voice stars tied the knot in July 2021 on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, where they got engaged in October 2020, and they split their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles where Gwen's children attend school.
Blake Shelton Shows Off His Farm Ride, Looks to Spring

It’s cold in Oklahoma, where according to Gwen Stefani’s Instagram, she and her husband Blake Shelton are currently and Blake is ready to get to springtime so he can ride his Kubota recreational vehicle. Shelton posted a picture of his recreational vehicle along with this caption on Twitter,...
Blake Shelton Fans Have Many Questions About Gwen Stefani’s Rodeo Announcement

Gwen Stefani is heading down to Texas — and it’s not to perform with Blake Shelton. Two years after she signed up to be part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainment lineup, the Grammy-winning singer is grabbing her cowgirl hat and pulling up her boots to take the stage in the Lone Star state. On January 5, Gwen posted photos of herself in western-inspired outfits on Instagram for the annual Texas event.
BLAKE SHELTON AMONG TOP 10 HIGHEST PAID MUSICIANS OF 2021

“Rolling Stone” is out with their list of the “10 Highest Paid Musicians” of 2021 with Blake Shelton representing country music. Blake lands at nine with $83 million, just ahead of one-time country star Taylor Swift, the only female on the list, with $80 million in earnings.
Blake Shelton:

Blake Shelton lounges in the corner of his cozy dressing room at Ole Red in Nashville. He’s minutes away from announcing Las Vegas will be the fifth location for an Ole Red, his chain of entertainment complexes. “We Can Reach the Stars,” the song he wrote and played for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day, just came out, and the deluxe version of his album “Body Language” is less than one month away. “The Voice” is mid-season, his team is doing well, and he’s amused that a trio of police cars just swarmed a cart advertising marijuana sales across the street. It’s November, and after he performs on the CMA Awards later in the night, he’s heading home, where Thanksgiving planning is already underway. Stefani’s three stepsons want to make a bacon-wrapped turkey.
List: Blake Shelton Bests Taylor Swift in Top Paid Artists of 2021

Last year was an exceptional year to be Blake Shelton for more reasons than one. Not only did the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer marry his long-time love, Gwen Stefani, release two albums, complete a successful tour ahead of the Omicron wave, reveal a Las Vegas location for his Ole Red restaurant chain, and wrap the 21st season of “The Voice,” he earned a paycheck to match his busy schedule.
Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
