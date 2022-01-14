Blake Shelton Happy Anywhere Biography Coming In June

Blake Shelton lounges in the corner of his cozy dressing room at Ole Red in Nashville. He’s minutes away from announcing Las Vegas will be the fifth location for an Ole Red, his chain of entertainment complexes. “We Can Reach the Stars,” the song he wrote and played for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day, just came out, and the deluxe version of his album “Body Language” is less than one month away. “The Voice” is mid-season, his team is doing well, and he’s amused that a trio of police cars just swarmed a cart advertising marijuana sales across the street. It’s November, and after he performs on the CMA Awards later in the night, he’s heading home, where Thanksgiving planning is already underway. Stefani’s three stepsons want to make a bacon-wrapped turkey.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO