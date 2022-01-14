Excision reinforces bass legacy with heavy-hitter LP, ‘Onyx’

The Krewella comeback continues, this time harder and faster than ever before. The sisters team up with LA-based bass phenom MADGRRL for a raucous hardstyle hitter aptly named “No Control.” A far cry away from the emotive deep house and pop on “Never Been Hurt,” this one establishes a take no prisoners style from the start. Built on the foundation of boisterous bit of Melbournce bounce and frenetic hardstyle influence, the sisters and their newfound collaborator create a rhytmic yet chaotic experience that truly lives up to its name. One of the hardest hitting singles ever released by Krewella, “No Control” is a battle cry for the chaos we’ve all been craving for over a decade since they burst onto the scene.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO