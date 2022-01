Hammerfall have released a visualizer for their brand new single, "Venerate Me", which features a special guest appearance from legendary metal vocalist King Diamond. Guitarist Oscar Dronjak had this to say about the new song, "The second single is here, and I'm very, very proud of it! The music was written during the darkest, most uninspiring days of the pandemic and still came out as one of the strongest on the whole album. Joacim's fantastic lyric idea makes this track really stand out, and the special guest appearance towards the end really pushes it over the edge!"

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO