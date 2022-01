I visited the children’s hospital for my first visit of 2022. Even though we were only there for an hour, my human and I fit in a lot of patients!. I saw several kids in wheelchairs during this visit. I’m fortunate in that I have never been bothered by wheelchairs. Some cats are, and that would have made it difficult for me to be a therapy cat. I saw a few cat show attendees in wheelchairs before I started my visits, and I was okay with them right from the start.

